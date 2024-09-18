Motor fuel cheapest it has been in the last two years in Estonia

News
Neste filling station in central Tallinn.
Neste filling station in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Fuel prices in Estonia's gas stations are at their lowest in a long time. Fuel sellers also do not anticipate a price increase in the near future, as global oil prices remain relatively low.

The price of 95-octane gasoline in gas stations is below €1.55 per liter, 98-octane gasoline is under €1.60 and diesel is below €1.40. According to Tarmo Kärsna, head of energy sales at Alexela, prices this low haven't been seen since 2022.

"There's currently a surplus of diesel in Europe because the economy hasn't grown as much as expected, while OPEC countries continue overproduction. They're not adhering to agreements to limit production. The United States is also having a major impact, as they are ramping up fuel production ahead of the upcoming presidential election to lower fuel prices in the domestic market," said Kärsna.

At least in the near future, prices are not expected to rise.

"The price will certainly remain at the same level over the next few weeks, but the world is changing rapidly, and you never know what the future holds," Kärsna noted.

"We expect the price to stay at this level for a while. Various factors could trigger an increase, but at the moment, we don't see much reason for either a decrease or an increase," said Mihkel Mark, head of business operations at Olerex.

Fuel prices at gas stations are primarily determined by the global price of oil, and no significant increase is forecast.

"The main market outlook is that the price will likely stay around $75 per barrel. That's OPEC's goal. What contributed to the recent price drop was OPEC's desire to increase production capacity. However, when the price fell below $70 per barrel, they realized they could easily delay raising production, which has again supported prices," explained SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor.

According to Nestor, the current market is influenced by a price war between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, particularly the United States.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Kaljulaid: Putin and his regime want to restore the Russian empire

15:44

Estonian teams, drivers ready for multi-championship Utena rally in Lithuania

15:27

Jaak Aaviksoo: Solutions in economy as opposed to accounting

15:09

Luminor bank: Economic growth in Estonia next year just 1 percent

14:59

State offering record €185 million fund to upgrade apartment buildings

14:27

Harri Tiido: How the right kind of people are being bred in Russia

14:18

Defense minister: Ammunition will not all be purchased next year

14:09

Ida-Viru County firms' late JTF application filing could jeopardize jobs

13:35

Rapid Bucharest's Mattias Käit back from injury only to suffer loss

13:02

Eesti 200 leader: We might need to reconsider pensions indexation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

17.09

Estonian government comes up with €2 million for Tartu-Riga train

17.09

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

17.09

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.09

Ministry: Estonian state to raise nearly €2.5 billion with tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo