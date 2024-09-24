New exhibition explores Art Museum of Estonia's collections through time

An exhibition exploring the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia from its foundation in 1919 until World War II opened at Kadriorg Art Museum this week.

The exhibition marks the 105th anniversary of the Art Museum of Estonia.

"While most art exhibitions center on artworks and artists, this exhibition shifts the focus to how and when the works entered the museum's collection. Thus, we can trace the museum's development from a general museum with a diverse collection to a specialized art museum that now collects art from the Middle Ages to the present day," said Kersti Kuldna-Türkson, head of collection management at the Art Museum of Estonia and one of the curators of the exhibition.

The exhibition is being curated by Kuldna-Türkson, Ulrika Jõemägi and Kristiina Tiideberg. It is accompanied by public and educational programs.

"Mittens to Köler: The Birth of the Museum's Collection" is open at the Kadriorg Art Museum until March 2, 2025.

--

