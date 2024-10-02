Rescue Board: Sirens heard in Narva are from Russia

Sirens heard in Narva on Wednesday morning were part of a test taking place across the river in Russia, the Rescue Board said.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the wailing of alarms was heard in Estonia's eastern border city.

"We are aware that siren system tests and drills are being conducted on the Russian side. The Police and Border Guard Board is also aware that siren tests have been carried out previously," the agency said in a statement.

Narva and Russia's border city Ivangorod are split by the Narva River.

This year, an alert system is being installed in 22 cities and towns across Estonia, including Narva.

The Rescue Board informs residents about the systematic testing of sirens in advance. In the future, the system will be tested regularly.

