How can urban space change people's behavior?

Tallinn is increasingly trying to change citizens' behavior by reshaping the public space. When walking around the capital, pedestrians do not always realize that the surroundings impact their choices.

In recent weeks, complaints have been raised about the city's new bus stops, which are being updated across the capital.

While in the past three or four people could comfortably sit on one bench, now only two will fit as armrests have been added to the middle of the seat.

The wooden benches have been redesigned to prevent drug addicts and the homeless from falling asleep at the bus stop.

This is not the only technique used to influence people's behavior in public spaces, but we often do not even notice them, "Aktuaalne kaamera.Nadal" reported on Sunday.

For example, different paving styles are used to mark pedestrian and cycle lanes.

Landscape architect Kersti Lootus said a pedestrian can feel when the materials under their feet change.

"For example, if we lay it across the road, it acts as a braking, calming element; if we lay it along the road, it becomes a guiding and accelerating element," said Lootus. "Similarly, whether it [the road] is made of sections or panels, the surface also sends a signal to people, whether they feel welcome or less so."

However, rough stones are not the only way to keep people away from places. For example, low hedges or flowerbeds can be used to stop people walking on grass.

"Guiding people is a very delicate art, and if it is not carefully thought through, you could end up with just a muddy path instead of an expensive landscape," Lootus said.

One example the show gave is outside Virukeskus in Taamsaare Park. Pedestrians regularly cut across the grass rather than use the concrete path.

If there is a need to reduce walkers' speeds obstacles, such as sculptures can be introduced to attract a pedestrian's attention and encourage them to take an interest in their surroundings. They can also be placed in areas to keep people away, for example, from standing too close to the road.

A playground by a road, such as on Reidi tee which runs along the seafront, can be made safe with the right design, such as different surfaces.

"Behind Russalka, there's a playground where we built those mounds so that children are behind a small hill, which provides visual protection on one hand, but at the same time, we do not want drivers to lose their view of the sea," Lootus said.

Architect Katrin Koov said small things – such as curb stones, hedges, or benches – have a big impact on people's lives. In some cases, people may feel they cannot leave the house if the public space does not support them. For example, if there is no opportunity to sit down and rest.

"The simplest example is curbstones, which differentiate between various modes of movement," explained Koov, a professor of architecture at the Estonian Academy of Arts, explaining how people's behavior is influenced.

"Here, an effort has been made to avoid them. Different paving stones have been used to mark various movement paths, but not too rigidly dividing them into separate channels. Instead, the space is a shared space, which visually and through design signals that it aims to consider everyone."

One good example is the former parking lot on Vana-Kalamaja tänav which was turned into a public square. Koov said this highlights a contemporary way of thinking that urban space must be easily accessible to everyone and offer a variety of activities.

"It used to be a completely monofunctional space—people would just drive through and park, and it was a dead zone for any other activities. But what we see now is a space full of opportunities for action, and it's crowded with people. A particularly good indicator of quality is when children are present in public spaces — you can be sure it's a successful solution," she told the show.

