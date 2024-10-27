Estonian Riigikogu committee on visit to South Korea, Taiwan

This Sunday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu began a visit to South Korea and Taiwan, where the focus will be on the regional security situation and the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine.

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the central topic of this visit is the security situation, according to a press release.

"In both Seoul and Taipei, in addition to promoting bilateral relations, we will also focus on learning about the regional security situation and explaining the importance of Ukraine's victory," he said.

Mihkelson noted that Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and North Korea joining it have also influenced the security situation in the Asian region.

In Seoul, the Riigikogu committee delegation will meet with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Lee Hak-young, Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Kim Hee-sang.

The Estonian MPs will visit the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Korea, the Embassy of Ukraine in Seoul, Soongsil University as well several think tanks. On their agenda are meetings with representatives of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies (AIPS), the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security (IFANS), the North Korean human rights NGO International Democracy Hub (IDH) and the Korean aerospace company Hanwha Aerospace.

They will also visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as well as meet with local Estonians at the Estonian Business Hub in Seoul.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee delegation will travel on to Taipei, where they will meet with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. They will also meet with Legislative Yuan Vice President Johnny Chiang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs François Chihchung Wu as well as National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Joseph Wu and Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan.

Likewise on their agenda in Taiwan are meetings at the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) and at the European Values Center for Security Policy (EVC). In January 2022, the EVC became the first European think tank to open its office in Taiwan.

During their visit, which will last through Sunday, November 3, the visiting Estonian MPs will also visit the Kinmen Islands.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson is joined on this trip by fellow committee members MP Ester Karuse, MP Henn Põlluaas and MP Luisa Rõivas (Reform).

