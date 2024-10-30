Former justice minister on cuts: Hopes placed on a higher power

Rein Lang, who has previously served as both minister of justice and minister of culture, criticized the government's inability to decisively cut state expenses on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" evening talk show. Lang emphasized that achieving a balanced budget requires bold political decisions. Regarding cultural funding, he noted that while the number of cultural creators continues to grow, the state's financial resources are limited.

Lang stated that Estonians have been living well beyond their means from a state budget perspective for the past decade. "We should start living within our means again. However, these decisions are very slow to materialize. I understand, of course, that everyone has their own interests. But there should be enough cooperation to avoid postponing decision-making – or, worse yet, saddling the next generation with it."

He criticized the last three finance ministers, noting that each, upon taking office, has emphasized the need to critically review all state expenses. "It's been referred to as a zero-based budget, a budget reform or cost management, but nothing tangible has come of it," he added.

Lang argued that, in essence, nothing is changing. "If we examine the draft budget for the coming year, which is supposed to set the tone for our lives, it becomes clear that there's no real cost-saving in the functioning of the state apparatus," he said.

When host Liisu Lass asked Lang why cuts are still not being made, he responded, "That's a very good question. Perhaps not everyone has yet realized that we can no longer live this way. Maybe it's the case that there are entire political forces that don't prioritize this at all. We've had leaders who, in times of crisis, light a candle at night and hope that the worst will pass, as we saw during the migration crisis. Now there's hope that some higher power will intervene so we can balance the budget without making significant political decisions. Usually, that's not how it works," Lang concluded.

Lang on culture funding: perhaps we cannot pay for everything

Talking about actors protesting low salaries outside Stenbock House in September, Lang remarked that their grievances were poorly aimed.

"The people standing outside Stenbock House were standing in front of the wrong building. In Estonia, theaters are not government agencies and the state doesn't sign employment contracts with actors. Their employment contracts are with private entities – independent theaters, which are actually quite free in their operations. They have considerable autonomy in setting salaries. They [actors] could have gone to their theater director instead and asked why things are the way they are," Lang said.

According to Lang, the lower wage levels for cultural workers are partly due to the significant growth in cultural activities over the past decade. "Ten years ago, the funding allocated to culture from the state budget was half of what it is now. Yet, the number of activities and people involved in culture, who also receive some support from the state budget – albeit indirectly through institutions – has grown significantly. There must be a limit somewhere. We may not be able to fund all activities," Lang commented.

On the topic of wages, Lang explained that, given that most cultural workers are employed by private entities, the market ultimately determines their salary levels. "If there are people willing to work for that amount, then that's what they'll be paid," he added.

Lang also criticized the message being sent to the public that conditions will improve next year. "Things don't necessarily get better every year," he said.

"Today, we face the fact that our society's productivity – our ability to generate added value – isn't high enough to assume we'll have 10 percent more resources to distribute each year. We don't. Therefore, we need to start thinking about which activities we should prioritize for funding," Lang explained.

"This also applies to institutions. But I don't see the courage for that. All it takes is for someone to suggest closing a theater, and the backlash is so loud that the idea is immediately withdrawn," he added.

Lang expressed particular skepticism regarding a few Ministry of Culture programs. "Take, for example, the film production rebate fund, which has led to a situation where technical companies supporting film production are thriving, but their prices have risen so high that soon Estonian filmmakers won't be able to afford to make films. Is this really the measure we want to highlight as our major investment in cinema?" he questioned.

"We could similarly ask whether the artist and writer salary instrument, about which there has been much ado, has actually paid off," Lang continued.

"In summary, I would say we have two options. Either our goal in funding culture is to preserve Estonian culture and language by creating new works, preserving older ones and making them accessible to people, or we're simply financing the creative process itself without regard for the outcome. That debate remains unresolved," Lang concluded.

--

