First snow falls in Narva

The first snowfall of the season arrived in Narva on Friday (November 1) morning. The Estonian Weather Service forecasts intermittent sleet continuing into the evening.

Light rain fell overnight and early morning in Narva, turning to light snow by 9 a.m.

Elsewhere in Estonia, the morning was cloudy with rain in many areas.

Strong winds, rain, sleet and slippery roads are forecast – especially in coastal areas – on Friday evening.

A level two "dangerous weather" warning has been issued by the Environment Agency.

