X!

First snow falls in Narva

News
Snow in Narva on November 1, 2024.
Snow in Narva on November 1, 2024. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The first snowfall of the season arrived in Narva on Friday (November 1) morning. The Estonian Weather Service forecasts intermittent sleet continuing into the evening.

Light rain fell overnight and early morning in Narva, turning to light snow by 9 a.m.

Elsewhere in Estonia, the morning was cloudy with rain in many areas.

Strong winds, rain, sleet and slippery roads are forecast – especially in coastal areas – on Friday evening.

A level two "dangerous weather" warning has been issued by the Environment Agency.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: : Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Gallery: Mexican Day of the Dead altar opens at Kumu Art Gallery

11:12

Natterjack toad habitats being restored on Saaremaa peninsula

10:40

Flash estimate: Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in third quarter Updated

10:39

First snow falls in Narva

10:05

Major confusion over common Tallinn and Harju County bus and train tickets

09:24

Deputy mayor: There is a political rift over Tallinn's urban space

08:52

Parties discussing lists for 2025 local elections

08:16

Medical error compensation system changes on November 1

07:36

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

31.10

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

31.10

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

31.10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

31.10

Tallinn's Tondi crossing will open to traffic on Friday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo