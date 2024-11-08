Kohtla-Järve to demolish 10 empty apartment buildings

Approximately 100 people will be relocated next spring when 10 almost empty apartment blocks in the eastern city of Kohtla-Järve are demolished by the authorities. The region has struggled with depopulation for decades.

Eight of the buildings are in Sompa district, and the remaining two are in Kukru and Oru.

Mayor of Kohtla-Järve Henri Kaselo said the process was completed fastest in Sompa as several blocks were already empty and there were few residents.

But the work was more difficult in houses with more inhabitants.

"The most problematic are the large panel buildings, where there is often resistance to demolishing the structure, and offers of replacement housing are also refused. When life in these buildings is at a midpoint, disputes tend to arise," said Kaselo.

In some cases, the city increased the relocation costs it paid out.

"If we proceed to court and attempt to relocate these individuals, it would cost us several hundred thousand more. Since we have many such buildings, we naturally prioritize those that are easier to resolve and have fewer residents," he said.

The city will help around 100 people move before the spring.

The costs of demolishing the apartments will be approximately €1 million and funding has been allocated for this from the state.

Earlier this week the amount of support made available to Ida-Viru County to demolish empty properties was increased by €2 million. Half of this additional money is earmarked for Kohtla-Järve.

"This is a significant help; it improves the city's appearance and raises property values. When there are many abandoned buildings and broken windows, it attracts various people from all over Estonia. Many have even said that Kohtla-Järve feels like a paradise. You can live wherever you want, with plenty of vacant buildings available," said Kaselo.

In the coming years, several buildings in the city's Järve and Oru districts will be torn down.

The mayor said, in the future, Sompa and Oru could become private residential areas.

"Young families, however, still prefer to live in modern conditions, with more space and a yard. Oru also boasts a beautiful pine forest and good rail connections, making it an appealing direction for development. The goal could be to encourage more people to move from apartment buildings to private homes or row houses," he said.

Kohtla-Järve's population has more than halved to approximately 35,000 since Estonia regained its independence in 1991. The population of Sompa has shrunk from 5,000 to 800 people.

