X!

Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

News
23. aprill Tallinnas
23. aprill Tallinnas Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Heavy snow and sleet are expected to reach southern Estonia after midnight, quickly spreading north, the weather service forecasts. Blizzards are likely in some areas, creating hazardous driving conditions, and a level two "dangerous" weather warning has been issued.

The City of Tallinn said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it is on high alert to ensure snow clearing and de-icing operations are carried out effectively.

"On behalf of the City of Tallinn, I urge everyone to exercise greater caution on the roads: maintain a safe distance, drive with calmness, and allow extra time to reach your destination. This way, everyone can arrive home safely and even have time to build the first snowman of the season with their children," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The snow clearing map shows which sidewalks across Tallinn are cleared by the city. Additional information about winter maintenance, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on the city's new webpage.  

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and its maintenance partners will clear snow from main roads and other key areas.

Snow on smaller streets and roads within neighborhoods will be handled by district-level maintenance partners.

The city will also clear sidewalks along major roads with high foot traffic, where it is unsafe for pedestrians to walk on the roadway.

De-icing is conducted alongside snow clearing.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department reminds residents that the responsibility for clearing many sidewalks lies with the owners of adjacent properties, who are also required to carry out anti-slip treatment when necessary.

The recommended anti-slip material is granite grit with a particle size of 2-6 mm. The use of ash, sand, or chlorides is not permitted.

District governments provide free granite grit to apartment associations and private homeowners; those interested should contact their district office.

For questions about snow clearing, residents can contact Tallinn's helpline at 14 410. 

Issues can also be reported using the cleanliness and landscaping information system map application: https://hhhis.tallinn.ee/.

"Dangerous" weather warning issued

The warning issued on November 19, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency issued an orange "dangerous" weather warning on the north and west coast on Tuesday evening.

The orange level two warning means "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast." People are asked to be "very vigilant", stay aware of the weather forecast, and follow advice from authorities.

The warning is in place in Harju, Saare, Hiiu, Pärnu, Lääne and Ida-Viru counties. 

Heavy snowfall – up to 8 centimeters – and strong winds are forecast.

See information for each region here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Gallery: 1,000 candles lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square in support of Ukraine

19:48

Former EDF chief: Estonia needs to invest more in defense and more quickly

19:31

Isamaa to support draft amendment to Constitution at first reading

19:10

No CO2 reading on registration certificate will mean lower tax for some

18:30

Feature | 'My pain is my huge motivator': Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tartu

17:52

Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

17:50

Protecting 100 percent of undersea infrastructure not possible

14:48

Narva's new coalition faces first hurdle as Stalnuhhin drops chairman bid

14:46

Kristjan Svirgsden: Is the war in Ukraine really only 1,000 days old?

14:09

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:09

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

07:27

Elron may be losing passengers to bus companies on Tallinn-Tartu route

18.11

Läänemets: There are no good choices but we should not give up on Narva

17:52

Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

18.11

Rail Baltica enquiry committee chair: Project will not meet deadline with current funding plan

12:25

Gallery: New polar bear sisters coming to Tallinn Zoo

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo