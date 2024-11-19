Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

Heavy snow and sleet are expected to reach southern Estonia after midnight, quickly spreading north, the weather service forecasts. Blizzards are likely in some areas, creating hazardous driving conditions, and a level two "dangerous" weather warning has been issued.

The City of Tallinn said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it is on high alert to ensure snow clearing and de-icing operations are carried out effectively.

"On behalf of the City of Tallinn, I urge everyone to exercise greater caution on the roads: maintain a safe distance, drive with calmness, and allow extra time to reach your destination. This way, everyone can arrive home safely and even have time to build the first snowman of the season with their children," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The snow clearing map shows which sidewalks across Tallinn are cleared by the city. Additional information about winter maintenance, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on the city's new webpage.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and its maintenance partners will clear snow from main roads and other key areas.

Snow on smaller streets and roads within neighborhoods will be handled by district-level maintenance partners.

The city will also clear sidewalks along major roads with high foot traffic, where it is unsafe for pedestrians to walk on the roadway.

De-icing is conducted alongside snow clearing.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department reminds residents that the responsibility for clearing many sidewalks lies with the owners of adjacent properties, who are also required to carry out anti-slip treatment when necessary.

The recommended anti-slip material is granite grit with a particle size of 2-6 mm. The use of ash, sand, or chlorides is not permitted.

District governments provide free granite grit to apartment associations and private homeowners; those interested should contact their district office.

For questions about snow clearing, residents can contact Tallinn's helpline at 14 410.

Issues can also be reported using the cleanliness and landscaping information system map application: https://hhhis.tallinn.ee/.

"Dangerous" weather warning issued

The warning issued on November 19, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency issued an orange "dangerous" weather warning on the north and west coast on Tuesday evening.

The orange level two warning means "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast." People are asked to be "very vigilant", stay aware of the weather forecast, and follow advice from authorities.

The warning is in place in Harju, Saare, Hiiu, Pärnu, Lääne and Ida-Viru counties.

Heavy snowfall – up to 8 centimeters – and strong winds are forecast.

See information for each region here.

