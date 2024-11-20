Tsahkna: Eesti 200 must be prepared to join up with another party

Eesti 200 have to be prepared to merge with another party in order to implement their ideas in the next elections, former party chair Margus Tsahkna told ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" show. According to Tsahkna the programs of Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed essentially overlap as both are liberal and have a lot in common.

"They are liberals. /.../ Our values are similar. We invited Parempoolsed – come on, let's work together, because the idea of Eesti 200 was to create a platform for these ideas, not to build a party for one person or another. And I wouldn't rule that out, why not? Before 2027, for example, there could be an inclination and a desire from society and maybe people will realize that personal interest is not the most important thing. Let's put our heads together, let's go and change Estonia. Anything is possible," Tsahkna said.

According to Tsahkna, a very large part of Parempoolsed's program is the same as Eesti 200's.

"I've experienced this myself before. But I am not in that position today. I have not negotiated or anything. But my recommendation is very clear. If people want to enter into politics, or if they are in politics, like the people in Eesti 200, they must not forget why they got involved. And they must not start thinking that they have to get re-elected. They should dedicate themselves to what they want to do, and if there is a way to do that with somebody, then for God's sake, do it," he said.

For party members, the disappearance of Eesti 200 would not be dramatic

According to Tsahkna, the disappearance of Eesti 200 would not be good for the Estonian state, but would also not be so dramatic for the members of the party, who still have the skills to do other things.

"I also remember a meeting at the time of the founding of the party, when it was not clear whether anyone wanted to create a party or not. But, if we were to do it, maybe do it in such a way as to get the program done in four years. Nobody had the desire to make a party that would stay around for a thousand years. The way these old political parties are, it's a lifestyle choice already – I've been a member of the Riigikogu for three terms and I'd like to be for one more," Tsahkna said.

"But I think the Estonian state needs a very clear center-right liberal progressive party. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) today are alone on the left, and they are not doing very well either. Isamaa is still in a very similar place to EKRE. But when we look at the will of the people, it would be logical to have at least two parties like this. One might be bigger, more of an establishment party, committed to governing the state, so to speak, and perhaps with a more ambiguous world view. But Estonia definitely needs this kind of sharp reformist party from 2027 onwards," Tsahkna said.

New parties will find it difficult

According to Tsahkna, it will be very difficult for new parties to survive in Estonian politics over the long term.

"Unfortunately, all the new political parties that have managed to break through the defensive circle that inevitably exists for the older parties, have not made it to the second round," Tsahkna said.

"It's a terrific success story to start a party from scratch with people who have not defected from anywhere else, most of whom are experts in their field and who arrived as new faces," he added.

"If we look at the fact that we have been in two coalition negotiations, reached very substantial agreements, which are being implemented today, and which we ourselves can implement in government, that is a huge burden on this new organization. And surely there are going to be these growing pains, there have to be," Tsahkna said.

"I myself hope Eesti 200 will continue, that people will be able to assess these actions without any propaganda, and that we will be able to begin evaluating them, I think, somewhere before 2027, when there will be some results," said Tsahkna.

---

