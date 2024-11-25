Parempoolsed to Eesti 200: First vote down tax hikes and quit the government

If Eesti 200 wishes to cooperate with Parempoolsed, their first step should be to vote against the planned tax increases in next year's state budget. If this takes leaving the government, they should be prepared to do so, said Parempoolsed deputy chair Siim Kiisler.

Last Wednesday, Margus Tsahkna, the former leader of Eesti 200, suggested on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" webcast that the struggling party should consider cooperating with other political groups, particularly Parempoolsed (the Right-wingers). This viewpoint was echoed by the current leader of Eesti 200, Kristina Kallas.

However, Siim Kiisler, deputy chair of Parempoolsed, expressed strong skepticism about such cooperation or a potential merger between the two parties during an interview on Vikerhommik on Monday. His primary criticism was aimed at the ideological ambiguity of Eesti 200.

Kiisler noted that Eesti 200 has supported left-wing policies within a left-leaning government, characterized by tax increases and redistributive measures. According to Kiisler, these are unmistakably left-wing policies, which Parempoolsed oppose as they advocate for a smaller state and lower taxes.

For Eesti 200 to genuinely work with Parempoolsed, Kiisler argued, they would need to vote against the tax hikes planned in the state budget, even if it meant leaving the government.

"Leave the left-wing government, and then we can talk," he summarized, adding that he does not believe Eesti 200 would take such a step.

Kiisler also mentioned that Eesti 200's leadership has not reached out to Parempoolsed regarding possible collaboration, learning about the idea solely through the media.

According to the latest survey commissioned by ERR from Kantar Emor, Parempoolsed currently have a rating of 6 percent, while Eesti 200 stands at 4 percent. In Norstat's most recent poll, Parempoolsed received 4.8 percent support and Eesti 200 remained at 4 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!