Ratings: Men and women prefer different political parties

Men and women prefer different parties, data from Kantar Emor's recent survey shows. Male voters tend to lean towards more conservative parties.

Isamaa is currently the most popular party in Estonia overall. But when looking at the preference data by gender, the situation is not so clear-cut.

The opposition party is the most popular party among men (29 percent) followed by EKRE (16 percent). But the level of support is lower among women, 20 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The coalition parties are more popular among women.

Reform is 21 percent of female respondents' first choice and SDE has 18 percent. In comparison, it is 14 percent and 9 percent, respectively, for male voters,

Isamaa is the second most popular party for women.

Estonia 200 is the only party with an equal rating among men and women at 4 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed is much more popular among men (10 percent) than women (4 percent).

Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog said female voters are more active in elections and there are more of them in the population than men.

The latest poll was carried out online and by phone between November 14-21. In total, 1,516 citizens of voting age across Estonia participated. The margin of error is 2.2 percent.

--

