X!

Ratings: Men and women prefer different political parties

News
Voters at a polling station in Pärnu (2021 local elections).
Voters at a polling station in Pärnu (2021 local elections). Source: Kaupo Meiel / ERR
News

Men and women prefer different parties, data from Kantar Emor's recent survey shows. Male voters tend to lean towards more conservative parties.

Isamaa is currently the most popular party in Estonia overall. But when looking at the preference data by gender, the situation is not so clear-cut.

The opposition party is the most popular party among men (29 percent) followed by EKRE (16 percent). But the level of support is lower among women, 20 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The coalition parties are more popular among women.

Reform is 21 percent of female respondents' first choice and SDE has 18 percent. In comparison, it is 14 percent and 9 percent, respectively, for male voters,

Isamaa is the second most popular party for women.

Estonia 200 is the only party with an equal rating among men and women at 4 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed is much more popular among men (10 percent) than women (4 percent).

Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog said female voters are more active in elections and there are more of them in the population than men.

The latest poll was carried out online and by phone between November 14-21. In total, 1,516 citizens of voting age across Estonia participated. The margin of error is 2.2 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:25

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

14:57

Experts: Ratings show liberal Russian-speaking voter preferences in flux

14:18

Estonia edges out Poland in basketball European Championship qualifier

14:18

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

13:49

Ott Tänak leads Rally Japan after day two, keeps WRC 2024 title hopes alive

13:23

Estlink 1 cable to go back online Saturday

12:51

Ratings: Men and women prefer different political parties

12:25

Old Habor tramline to open November 29

11:55

Weekend night buses to launch in Tartu in December

11:29

Tallinn festival showcases Baroque-era music and instruments

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.11

Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

21.11

Gallery: New pocket park opens on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

19.11

Mark Lajal faces Gael Monfils in Tallinn on Thursday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo