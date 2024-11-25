Nordica in layoffs, flight crews employed through intermediaries

Nordica has started a collective redundancy process and expects that in the near future, about one-fifth of its office staff will remain to assist with winding down the company's operations. Many of Nordica's employees were hired through staffing agencies.

Last week, Nordica announced that it would file for bankruptcy and has begun the redundancy process for contracted employees working in Tallinn.

Anne-Marie Leilani, Nordica's head of communications and external relations, told ERR that it is difficult to specify the exact number of such employees in Tallinn, as the figure changes daily.

"A few days ago, there were 186 contracted employees in our company, 144 of whom were Estonian," Leilani said.

According to her, Nordica expects that in the near future, it will need about 20 percent of its office staff to assist in winding down operations and preserving the company's assets.

"All pilots, cabin crew and most technicians were employed through staffing agencies," Leilani added.

Leilani emphasized that Nordica and Xfly's workforce included highly trained professionals and their future employment opportunities depend on various factors.

The company has declined to specify the size of Nordica's debts at this stage. Leilani explained that a full report on debts will be included with the official bankruptcy filing, and once submitted, they will be able to comment on the status of debts and assets.

Nordic Aviation Group, which began operations in 2015, announced on November 20 that an investor interested in purchasing the company had withdrawn from the deal. As a result, the company will cease operations and file for bankruptcy for both Nordica and its subsidiary, Regional Jet (Xfly).

The sole owner of both companies is the Estonian state.

