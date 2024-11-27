Watch: Fully accessible inclusivity concert 'Elukoor' live on ERR on Tuesday

Tuesday, December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. To mark the occasion, a special fully accessible concert will take place at Tallinn's Kaja Cultural Center featuring performances from Mari Kalkun and Haldi. The concert can be seen live on ETV2 and via the link in this article.

The concert, which this year is being held for the third time, is the only fully accessible cultural event in Estonia.

To enhance accessibility, the concert will offer Braille programs, sign language interpretation, written translations, audio descriptions, and simple language translations. The venue will be accessible to wheelchair users and those with other mobility aids. Allergy-free flower arrangements will also be part of the decor. Additionally, an overview of the materials used in the room will be provided.

This year's concert features performances by well-known Estonian musicians Mari Kalkun and Haldi with their accompanying band and the chamber choir "Encore." There will also be speeches during the concert from Lauri Räpi and Anne-Mai Tevah as well as Priit Kasepalu and Maarja Kaplinski.

Halsi and Mari Kalkun. Source: Mathias Randrüüt and Peeter Laurits

Mari Kalkun, who is learning one of her own songs in Estonian sign language especially for the concert, believes not enough attention is given in society to accessibility issues. "Society is only as healthy and strong as its different parts," Kalkun said.

"If someone feels marginalized, that is not a sign of strength, but of weakness. Every person is a unique being, but it is certainly more difficult for people with disabilities to access cultural events, for example, which are an essential part of being human. I believe that it is through music that we can connect and build empathy."

For an hour before and after the concert, students and lecturers from Tallinn Health Care College will demonstrate different assistive devices, which will give everyone in attendance to increase understanding of some of the challenges faced by people with disabilities and special needs.

The concert, which is being held for the third time in 2024, is organized by a different venue and choir each year in order introduce key issues related to accessibility to as many different cultural operators as possible. This year's concert, entitled "Elukoor" ("Life Choir") is held at the Kaja Cultural Center and features the Encore Chamber Choir.

The concert is free of charge to attend and will also be broadcast live on ETV2 here from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!