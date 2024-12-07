X!

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

News
Tallinn's future skyline.
Tallinn's future skyline. Source: Capital Mill
News

The winning design for the architectural competition for Tallinn's Maakri Quarter development, led by Capital Milli, will add three new skyscrapers to Tallinn's skyline.

The authors of the winning design "Trinity" are Johan Tali, Karli Luik, Harri Kaplan, and Heidi Urb from the architecture firm Molumba.

The proposal envisions adding three separate high-rise buildings to the area. They will be vertically segmented, with open, taller intermediate floors every five to ten stories, designed as public spaces accessible to everyone.

According to the competition requirements, nearly half of the quarter must be transformed into a landscaped urban park, which developers hope will become the heart of the area. The street space should promote pedestrian access, and the former Lender High School building must be restored.

Jury member and representative of the Estonian Association of Architects Tõnis Arjus said the winning design stands out primarily because it is not tied to a single property but represents a larger concept.

Tanel Samuel, co-owner of Capital Milli, the parent company of Kolmas Arendus, and a jury member, praised the architects of the winning design for their courage and for pushing boundaries in terms of height.

"This time, the brief allowed for heights exceeding 130 meters, which is typically an unspoken rule and limit for developers and architects. Overcoming this constraint provided an opportunity to create innovative, exciting, and modern solutions that still integrate well with the existing environment," he said.

Samuel noted that the most challenging part of the development will likely be the detailed planning process, although the city government has indicated that this could be completed within three years. The whole process could take about 10 years, he said.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

