Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the Estonian Academy of Arts should reconsider its decision to sever ties with Israeli higher education institutions.

"I believe the academy should reconsider this decision," Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at a press conference following the JEF summit, responding to an ERR question on the matter.

Last week, the Estonian Academy of Arts' (EKA) director of studies informed students that the second part of a workshop led by Jonathan Ventura, an associate professor at Israel's Shenkar College, scheduled for February, had been canceled. The university has decided to terminate cooperation with all Israeli universities, Eesti Ekspress reported on Monday.

EKA Rector Mart Kalm told Ekspress that the university is not open to cooperation proposals from Israeli universities.

