Jewish Community of Estonia chair: We hope EKA situation will be resolved

Estonia's Jewish community hopes that the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) will change its views on cooperation with an Israeli university and that the current situation will be resolved, said Alla Jakobson, chair of the Jewish Community of Estonia (Eesti Juudi Kogukond).

It cannot be possible for Israel's higher education institutions in Estonia to treated in this way, Jakobson said.

"There has to be a different perspective on this. Learning is learning and history is history. Estonia knows exactly what the history of the Jewish community in Estonia is," she added. "Estonia is our home and we want to feel safe here."

Jakobson said she did not the reasons why EKA had ended its cooperation with its partner university in Israel. "However, if it was for political reasons and for the reason that Israel is at war, then that is unacceptable," Jakobson added.

Jakobson added that Estonia and Israel have long had positive relations.

On Tuesday evening, the Jewish Community of Estonia (Eesti Juudi Kogukond) issued a statement expressing outrage and deep regret over EKA's decision to end cooperation with Israeli universities.

The community added that they are following with great concern the growing manifestations of antisemitism in Estonia, which has become increasingly visible in public space and social institutions.

The statement also expressed disappointment at the inaction of the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research.

The statement is reproduced in full below:

"The Jewish Community of Estonia expresses its indignation and deep regret over the decision of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) to end cooperation with Israeli universities. This decision sends out a worrying signal that undermines academic and cultural ties between Estonia and Israel. It is also contrary to the principles of academic freedom, international exchange of knowledge and cultural dialogue, and to the commitments made by the Estonian state when signing the IHRA definition of antisemitism in 2007.

We have been following with concern the growing manifestations of antisemitism in Estonia, which have become more and more visible in public space and social institutions. The decision of EKA is one of several over the past year that exacerbate prejudice and create a dangerous environment in which manifestations of antisemitism become acceptable. This is unacceptable in a modern democratic society, which must be free from discrimination, and based on tolerance and mutual respect.

We also express our disappointment at the lack of action by the Ministry of Education and Research at a time when our Western allies' ministries of education have become increasingly aware of antisemitism and taken decisive steps to address the problem. The position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with regard to Israel is, in our view, highly regrettable, as it does not create the conditions for further steps but rather undermines the foundations of cooperation and mutual understanding. Israel's universities are among the world's leading centers of academic knowledge and innovation, and cutting off cooperation with Israeli educational institutions will damage Estonia's reputation as a progressive and open country and also have a negative impact on the quality of Estonian research.

The Jewish Community of Estonia will continue to fight firmly against all manifestations of antisemitism and discrimination, upholding the principles of open communication, tolerance and international cooperation with institutions that share democratic values and respect for human rights.

The Jewish Community of Estonia calls on all people living in Estonia to condemn the decision of EKA and to support the community's statement. To remain silent in such a situation is tantamount to condoning discrimination and antisemitism. We are convinced that academic and cultural ties should remain beyond outside of controversy and ideological prejudice.

We call on the Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take decisive and concrete steps to improve the situation in Estonia and to restore full cooperation with Israel. We also express our gratitude to all the active people of Estonia who do not remain indifferent and who, with a reasonable and balanced civic stance, take a clear position that does not allow for antisemitism in any form."

EKA published an explanation on Tuesday

Since Monday, news has spread about EKA's decision to suspend its contract with an Israeli university," the university said in a statement published on Tuesday. "In light of difficult international and in-house sentiment, the latest Erasmus+ agreement with Israel has been suspended. EKA has no functioning partnership with either Israel or Palestine."

According to a spokesperson, EKA, which has nearly 200 Erasmus+ partners, has cooperated with universities in both Israel and Palestine, and sympathizes with all those suffering in the current war.

"EKA wants to provide a safe working and creative environment for its members, both students and staff, regardless of generation, religion or worldview," the statement read.

"One of EKA's missions is to be a platform for making sense of what is happening in the world, which is why all views that value humanity are worthy of debate and we need to educate ourselves about the world's differences," the university highlighted. "EKA values the active sensitivity of its diverse student body to the world at large."

---

