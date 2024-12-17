EKA Council advises rector to reconsider decision on Israeli universities

The Council of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) has recommended to the institution's rector and management that the decision to suspend cooperation with Israeli universities be reconsidered.

The Council of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) met for an extraordinary session on Tuesday to discuss the decision to suspend its Erasmus+ student and faculty exchange agreement with Israeli universities.

Maria Mägi-Rohtmets, chair of the EKA Council, said the council has recommended that the rector reconsider the earlier decision.

"The council advised the rector, together with his colleagues, to look at this issue, which has now become a much bigger issue, once again and consider all the pros and cons. Since the interest is now much greater, we also ought to cooperate with the Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Maria Mägi-Rohtmets, chair of the EKA Council.

"Rector Mart Kalm responded very sympathetically," Rohtmets added.

It is not known whether EKA is planning to reconsider the decision, as Rector Mart Kalm declined to speak to reporters from ERR show "Aktuaalne kaamera" after the council meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, EKA released a written statement explaining that its decision to suspend cooperation with Israeli universities was made in light of difficult international and in-house sentiment.

EKA also said it values the values the active sensitivity of its diverse student body to the world at large.

