X!

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

News
Worker in a cafe (Photo is illustrative).
Worker in a cafe (Photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While 15 years ago, services accounted for 68 percent of Estonia's GDP, this year it will reach 74.5 percent. However, if Estonia wants to be a prosperous society, the country will continue to need a competitive and smart industry, according to Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Erkki Keldo (Reform).

The services sector of the Estonian economy, which includes trade, tourism, public administration and other services, is growing all the time, while the share of industrial activities has been declining. In 2010, the service-based economy accounted for 68 percent of Estonia's GDP, while ten years later it was up to 73 percent. This year, the share could reach 74.5 percent, according to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"In a developed society, the share of services is always growing, step by step. If we take Estonia, different digital services are also an area where we export. We have really excellent companies in the IT sector and in digitalization. They are also exporting," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Erkki Keldo (Reform).

A large services sector will help reduce Estonia's external trade deficit. While the goods account is in deficit, the services account experiences an ever-increasing surplus.

"There has been a very clear trend over the last few years that the services balance is positive and thus balances out our current account. The volume of services is growing faster than the volume of goods on the external side," said Eesti Pank economist Mari Rell.

Andri Haran, executive manager of the Estonian Mechanical Industry Association, said industry is still the backbone of the Estonian economy. The manufacturing sector creates more jobs and exporting industries also generate more added value.

"And if the manufacturing sector does better, the service economy will do better. After all, there has to be someone who consumes the services. I think we've got our feet on the ground, that the worst is over. We're going to see clear rays of light, next year especially," Haran said.

Erkki Keldo added that if Estonia wants to be prosperous as a society, it needs to have both a service economy and an industrial economy. "There is a lot of competition in the world for new industries and investment, and that is why with the current government we have taken several initiatives. One of them is the large investment measure, whereby we want to see existing industries grow, while on the other hand we also want to see new industries come to Estonia," Keldo said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

19:44

17-year-old Estonian football star Patrik Kristal confident ahead of move to FC Köln

19:36

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

19:00

Analysis: CO2 quota purchase obligation to negatively impact Estonian shipping sector

18:30

ERJK starts proceedings against former finance minister over Škoda ad role

17:54

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

16:51

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

16:24

Justice minster: Equality Act needed private sector's perspective

15:54

FM: Maritime law complicates investigating Baltic Sea sabotage cases

15:25

Minister: Municipalities would struggle to clear snow from all streets

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

10:27

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

08:40

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

22.12

EU's northern, southern states confirm shared security view at Finland meeting

22.12

Car purchase rush ending as Estonia's new car tax about to take effect

21.12

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

17:54

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

22.12

Bank of Estonia extends credit line agreement with IMF

08:14

Warm, rainy and largely snowless Christmas period in store this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo