Mayor: Tallinn will clean snow from all sidewalks next winter

Tallinn will remove snow from all sidewalks in the city starting next year, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Additional resources have been planned for next winter to allow the city to take over the maintenance of all sidewalks. Preparations are underway, but even this winter the situation is better than before," Ossinovski said, talking about the current snowfall.

He said the additional €2 million allocated for sidewalk maintenance last year, has improved the work carried out this winter.

However, Ossinovski acknowledged that some issues remain.

"If road maintenance is substandard, call 14 410. Reports are logged there and forwarded to the maintenance partners if someone has failed to fulfill their tasks," the mayor told the media.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the city has already fined one of its contractors.

"We are conducting stricter checks to ensure that contractors are doing their jobs. We are demanding, because city residents are demanding," he said.

Ossinovski also mentioned that the city is reducing parking benefits for municipal employees.

"This year, 50 fewer discount permits will be issued compared to last year. And last year, 50 fewer permits were issued than the year before that," the mayor explained.

The map of sidewalks maintained by the city can be viewed here.

