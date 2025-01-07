X!

Mayor: Tallinn will clean snow from all sidewalks next winter

News
Snowy streets in Tallinn in January 2025.
Open gallery
25 photos
News

Tallinn will remove snow from all sidewalks in the city starting next year, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Additional resources have been planned for next winter to allow the city to take over the maintenance of all sidewalks. Preparations are underway, but even this winter the situation is better than before," Ossinovski said, talking about the current snowfall.

He said the additional €2 million allocated for sidewalk maintenance last year, has improved the work carried out this winter.

However, Ossinovski acknowledged that some issues remain.

"If road maintenance is substandard, call 14 410. Reports are logged there and forwarded to the maintenance partners if someone has failed to fulfill their tasks," the mayor told the media.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the city has already fined one of its contractors.

"We are conducting stricter checks to ensure that contractors are doing their jobs. We are demanding, because city residents are demanding," he said.

Ossinovski also mentioned that the city is reducing parking benefits for municipal employees.

"This year, 50 fewer discount permits will be issued compared to last year. And last year, 50 fewer permits were issued than the year before that," the mayor explained.

The map of sidewalks maintained by the city can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Henri Drell impresses despite Rip City Remix's first loss of season

17:09

Ministry unveils Estonia's defense procurements for the coming years

16:49

Peterkop quits, Keit Kasemets to become state secretary

16:27

Waste handlers out sick causing garbage to pile up in Tallinn

16:11

Berk Vaher: The cultural hatred of extremism plays into Estonia's enemies' hands

15:47

Sander Raieste in action for Baskonia again in Spanish league

15:12

19,000 more vehicles deleted from register than last year in Estonia

14:58

Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

14:54

Former navy chief: Estonia's maritime security lacks capabilities, readiness

14:38

Yoko Alender: EstLink 2 sabotage as a lesson in security

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

11:06

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

06.01

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

06.01

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo