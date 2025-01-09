Traffic changes in Tallinn from Friday as President Rüütel laid to rest

President Arnold Rüütel's public farewell service and events, and private funeral ceremony, take place on Friday and Saturday in Tallinn, and will lead to some temporary reorganization of traffic and public transport arrangements, mainly in Kadriorg, Toompea and close to the Estonia Theater.

President Rüütel, in office as head of state 2001-2006, passed away on December 31 at the age of 96, and is being laid to rest with full state honors.

Traffic changes on Friday, January 10 (see maps also):

Weizenbergi tänav in Kadriorg will be temporarily changed to a one-way flow, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to funeral-related events. Parking will still be possible on the left side of Weizenbergi starting from the Poska intersection.

Public farewell for President Arnold Rüütel: The sendoff for President Rüütel, open to the public, will be held at the Kadriorg Art Museum on A. Weinzbergi 37, from noon to 9 p.m. on the Friday. A book of condolence will be made available there for visitors to leave their own messages.

Affected streets and traffic flows in Kadriorg, Friday, January 10. Source: PPA

Traffic and logistical changes on Saturday, January 11:

Traffic will be closed to all vehicles, save for public transport, around the Estonia Theatre, affecting the following streets:

Estonia pst

Sakala

Otsa

Theatre square (Teatri väljak)

Drone flight ban: Drone flights will be prohibited over several areas across Tallinn.

Parking Restrictions on the Saturday:

Strictly no parking on Weizenbergi from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No parking on Kloostrimetsa from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Public transport changes: Public transport services will be subject to change throughout the day, while pedestrians will be diverted away from the closed-off zones.

Traffic changes around Kadriorg on Saturday, January 11. Source: PPA

Funeral events on the Saturday:

Toompea: President Arnold Rüütel's funeral cortege and his casket will arrive on Toompea at 9 a.m.

Pause for remembrance: At 9:14 am, a moment of remembrance will take place in the Governor's Garden (Kuberneri aed), adjacent to the Riigikogu.

Farewell ceremony: The ceremony at the Estonia Concert Hall will begin at 12 p.m., featuring a requiem and musical performances. Access is by invitation only. Current President Alar Karis and former presidents Kersti Kaljulaid and Toomas Hendrik Ilves will be in attendance.

Funeral Procession: This will start at 1:20 p.m. on the Saturday, moving west to east across town from Estonia Theatre to Kadriorg, via Weizenbergi.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft in Royal Netherlands Air Force service will make a flyover by way of tribute, during the procession. President Rüütel was in office when Estonia joined NATO

Burial: President Rüütel will be privately laid to rest at a small family ceremony at the Forest Cemetery (Metsakalmistu), with a ceremonial salute by the Estonian Defense Forces. The family of Arnold Rüütel kindly asks the public to respect their wishes for the burial to be a private event.

Street closures and traffic diversions on Saturday, January 11. Source: PPA

Hundreds of people from various organizations are coordinating the state funeral of President Rüütel, with a government committee overseeing the arrangements.

An online book of condolence operated by the president's office in which members of the public can enter their messages of respect is available here.

Arnold Rüütel was born on May 10, 1928, on Saaremaa, and passed away on the last day of 2024. He was the second president of Estonia after the 1991 restoration of independence, and succeeded Lennart Meri in office. He had been a leading figure in the drive toward Estonian independence and was prominent during the occupation of Estonia. Estonia joined the EU as well as NATO, during his term.

