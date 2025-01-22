Kallas: Trump's call for defense spending increase should be taken seriously

U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the European Union to spend more on its own defense should be taken seriously, according to EU foreign policy chief and former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Kallas stressed that Russia will continue to threaten Europe for a long time to come and that the only language Russian leader Vladimir Putin speaks is the language of force.

However, Kallas added that she wants to look into how to make even more use of Russia's frozen assets in the European Union, which total more than €200 billion.

"President Trump is right when he says we are not spending enough. It is time to invest. We need investment from member states and the private sector, but also from the common European budget," Kallas said.

---

