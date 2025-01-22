X!

Kallas: Trump's call for defense spending increase should be taken seriously

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the European Union to spend more on its own defense should be taken seriously, according to EU foreign policy chief and former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Kallas stressed that Russia will continue to threaten Europe for a long time to come and that the only language Russian leader Vladimir Putin speaks is the language of force.

However, Kallas added that she wants to look into how to make even more use of Russia's frozen assets in the European Union, which total more than €200 billion.

"President Trump is right when he says we are not spending enough. It is time to invest. We need investment from member states and the private sector, but also from the common European budget," Kallas said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo