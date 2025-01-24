Meteorologist: Be prepared for a cold spring

A warm and rainy winter is often followed by a cool and late spring, said Taimi Paljak, senior meteorologist at the Estonian Environment Agency. Storms are also likely in the near future, while more specific weather conditions for the Tartu Marathon will be clearer around February 8–9.

While last year's winter months from October to January were colder than usual, this year has been the opposite.

"I looked at past years for comparison. Exactly 10 years ago, the pattern was quite similar: it was warm, and unfortunately, it continued into February. There was no real winter," Paljak explained on Friday on the morning show "Terevisioon."

December and January were very mild in 2005, the year of the January storm.

According to the meteorologist, this year's wet winter is due to the Atlantic Ocean, which has been significantly warmer than average for a full year.

The heat and moisture from the ocean are so intense that a cyclone currently near Ireland and Scotland is generating storm winds of over 30 m/s. A level three storm warning – the highest – is already in force.

With this kind of changeable and wet weather, Paljak said storms could also affect Estonia, although no major storms are expected at this moment.

"Right now, this very powerful low-pressure system will reach the Norwegian coast by Saturday, bringing winds exceeding 20 m/s in our coastal waters. However, its energy will have subsided somewhat by then," the meteorologist pointed out.

Taimi Paljak. Source: ERR

Clarity on February 8?

In the coming weeks, Estonia will continue to experience predominantly warm and wet weather.

Whether Arctic cold or Siberian cold from the east will bring cooler conditions will become clearer around February 8, Paljak told the show.

"If it does get colder then, there is hope that it might last for at least a week," she said, referring to the Tartu Marathon scheduled for February 15 and 16.

For those hoping for spring, this mild winter does not offer good news, Paljak noted.

"If the weather already feels spring-like in February or March, then April is often a very bleak and cool month, sometimes even May," she said.

In contrast, last winter's cold brought a warm May.

"So, if we have winter during the actual winter months, it can last into March, with cooler weather in April, and then a warm and pleasant spring, possibly starting in May. Unfortunately, after a wet winter, we should be prepared for a spring that doesn't bring early sunny and beautiful weather," Paljak concluded.

