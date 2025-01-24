Kiisa emergency power plant to undergo maintenance until end of January

The Kiisa emergency reserve power plant, which is owned by system operator Elering, is set to undergo maintenance work until the end of January. From January 25 until February 3, electricity will only flow from Finland to Estonia via EstLink 1 due to the construction of the Lihula substation.

On the Nord Pool's Urgent Market Messages (UMM) portal, there is currently a notice stating that the Kiisa power plant is scheduled to undergo maintenance from January 20 to 31.

Elering told ERR that the work at Kiisa is related to scheduled maintenance of the plant's high-voltage equipment. This means that 200 megawatts (MW) of the plant's 250 MW will be available during this time.

According to the UMM, from January 25 to February 3, electricity will not flow from Estonia to Finland via the EstLink 1 electricity link, but instead go in the opposite direction. According to Elering, this is due to the construction of a 330 kilovolt (kV) substation in Lihula to connect the Harku-Lihula-Sindi overhead line.

---

