Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

"Never again" must be more than a phrase and must become a reality, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Monday on the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust.

Monday (January 27) is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp of Nazi Germany.

Estonia's politicians marked the day with speeches, statements and by attending international commemoration events.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been marked in Estonia since 2002.

National ceremony held in Tallinn

A national ceremony to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day was held at Rahumäe Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said history holds many tragic pages that we must remember and learn from every day.

"History tries to teach us, yet humanity has not yet learned from it. We must remember that the desire to annihilate a nation leads to the moral downfall of humanity, and it is our duty to stand for humanistic values and the right of nations to self-determination. Let us remember how fragile freedom is and stand together against fear," she said.

Additionally, a commemorative event took place at Vabamu Musuem where researchers from Tallinn University will introduce a newly completed interactive map application of Holocaust sites in Estonia.

In the evening, the victims will be remembered with a concert titled "I Lift My Soul" at the Estonia Concert Hall.

President: Our recollections keep the victims' stories alive

On Monday, President Alar Karis attended a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland and remembering the victims of the Holocaust.

"Auschwitz has become a symbol of the horrors of the World War II which must never be repeated," Karis said in a statement.

"Our recollections keep the victims' stories alive: the millions of people who experienced such terrible suffering and met their end in Auschwitz and other concentration camps established by the Nazis.

The ceremony will be attended by high-level representatives from around 50 countries. Estonia's ambassador to Poland Miko Haljas will also attend.

Foreign minister: It is our duty to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive

Tsahkna said we have a duty to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive and make sure "Never again" turns into a reality.

"We will not forget the darkest moments of humanity. Six million Jews and millions of others were murdered, with 1.1 million people killed in Auschwitz alone. This horror must never happen again," Tsahkna said.

"Today we are facing the grimmest times since the World War II – Russia is committing genocide, deportations, and other crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Antisemitism and right-wing extremism is on the rise in Europe.

"It is our duty to stand united, keep the memory of the Holocaust alive, learn from this dark moment and stand up against any discrimination, intolerance, racism, and xenophobia. It is the only way to ensure that the horrors of the past are not repeated in the future. The phrase 'Never again' should not remain mere words, it must be turned into reality."

Prime minister: Evil has not disappeared from Europe

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) marked the anniversary with a post on social media.

"Today, we remember and honor the victims of the Holocaust. Learning from history is crucial, but we must also recognize when it risks repeating," he wrote.

Sadly, evil has not disappeared from Europe. More than before, we need to stand united against hatred and violence in all forms."

Today, we remember and honour the victims of the Holocaust.



Learning from history is crucial, but we must also recognise when it risks repeating.



The Holocaust in Estonia

Below is a summary of the Holocaust in Estonia, published by the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory.

Before World War II, approximately 4,400 Jews lived in Estonia.

In June of 1941, up to 400 Estonian Jews were among the approximately 10,000 Estonians deported to Siberia by the order of the highest leadership of the USSR.

After war between Germany and the Soviet Union broke out in June of 1941, nearly 3,000 Jews were evacuated from Estonia to the Soviet Union.

Up to the end of 1941, approximately 1,000 Jews, who remained in their homeland, were arrested by the order of the German occupation authorities.

Estonian police forces under the command of the German Security Police and SD carried out their arrest, subsequent interrogation and registration.

By the beginning of 1942, all arrested Jews had been secretly executed by the order of the German Security Police and SD. Only a few individuals managed to hide until the end of the war.

In a report dated January 31, 1942 by the chief of the Security Police and SD in Ostland Walter Stahlecker, who was responsible for the extermination of the Jewish population in the Baltic countries, Estonia was declared to be "free of Jews".

In September of 1942 and during 1943–1944, an estimated 12,500 Jews were brought to Estonia from Germany and occupied countries. Of these, only approximately 100 were still alive in Estonia after the German retreat.

An estimated 7,000–8,000 Jews died or were killed in Estonia, while over 4,600 were taken to camps in other countries, where the majority of them perished

More information about the events and the memorial at Klooga can be read here

