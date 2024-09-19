Gallery: New exhibition explores Europe's Holocaust rescue stories

A new exhibition at the Estonian History Museum Great Guild Hall presents the stories of persecuted Jews during the Second World War from 13 European countries.

The exhibition "Between Life and Death. Stories of Rescue During the Holocaust" presents the individual stories of rescuers and those rescued, tells war biographies from various European countries and shows them in a larger historical context.

Rather than presenting a historical narrative, the rescue stories during the Holocaust evoke a universal dimension.

They focus on courage and integrity in the most adverse circumstances.

"The exhibition shows support and solidarity in the face of rampant barbarism, which are signs of hope for future generations. We present a captivating journey through history and produce an intimate collection of personal narratives," the museum said.

The opening was held to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the 1944 mass murder at Klooga camp in Estonia on September 19, 1944.

"Between Life and Death. Stories of Rescue During the Holocaust" can be seen at the Estonian History Museum Great Guild Hall until November 17, 2024.

