EKRE tells members to fight against wind farms in municipalities

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) board has issued a directive for its members to oppose the construction of wind farms in local municipalities. The action is connected to the upcoming local elections.

EKRE said it opposes wind farms for two reasons. Firstly, the party considers them too expensive, and secondly, it sees them as a threat to local residents' health and property values.

"This is all being done by overriding the local community, and we have mobilized our party's local level to oppose it. There are many administrative decisions that need to be made at the municipal level. Planning needs to be revised — general plans, detailed plans, special plans. /.../ If we are in a coalition, we are definitely instructed to block this within the coalition, and if blocking it within the coalition fails, then we must leave the coalition," EKRE chairman Martin Helme told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

EKRE members are included in coalitions in approxiamately 20 municipalities across Estonia. This includes Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality, where there is also strong local opposition to wind turbines.

The party's announcement comes eight months before the next local elections in October 2025 where EKRE is looking to increase its vote share.

Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The CEO of the Estonian Wind Power Association Terje Talv said wind farm locations are not chosen based on which party is in power at a given time.

She hopes municipalities with which cooperation has already started will follow the law.

"We expect state support, but the state has also prescribed all the processes we must follow when planning these parks, including all consultations and other requirements. The state has already regulated us quite a lot. And of course, we are aware of the current political situation, but our processes will continue largely as before, as we are guided strictly by the law," Talv said.

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) said EKRE's campaign is aimed at hindering local development. She highlighted that wind farm planning ultimately remains a municipal decision.

"I believe that if the state were to find a way to bypass local governments in this matter, it would not be the right approach," she said.

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Helme does not deny that EKRE's position is related to the upcoming local elections. He said their actions may force other parties and electoral alliances to significantly adjust their positions.

Leaders of opposition parties Isamaa and Center told "Aktuaalne kaamera" they trust local politicians to make competent decisions. They have no plans to issue similar directives from the capital.

Currently, Estonia has around 1,350 megawatts of wind power capacity in the detailed planning stage before construction. Of this, 56 percent is located in municipalities where EKRE is part of the local government.

The state is also working on a more extensive special planning process for over 3,300 megawatts of wind power capacity.

Although no wind farms are expected to be completed under these plans in the coming years, EKRE could block the completion of 35 percent of these wind farms — at least until the local municipal council elections in the fall.

This week newspaper Eesti Ekspress reported that pressure groups – some calling themselves indigenous rights groups – are trying to stop wind farm developments across Estonia using conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.

One example the outlet highlighted was Põhja-Pärnumaa. Mayor Madis Koit said it is no longer possible to hold normal discussions on the issue: "As a result of spreading false information and inciting hatred, officials in Põhja-Pärnumaa are receiving both verbal attacks and real death threats."

Those opposed to wind farms say they damage human health. There is little credible evidence to back up these claims, Eesti Ekspress said.

--

