X!

Eesti 200 wants to abolish Tallinn's city district governments

News
Ruins of the Birgitta Convent in Tallinn's Pirita district.
Ruins of the Birgitta Convent in Tallinn's Pirita district. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Eesti 200 aims to reduce the number of district governments in Tallinn, leaving only a few representatives in each district who would act as liaisons between the city government and local communities. Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin stated that since most services are already being centralized under the city government, district administrations would no longer have enough responsibilities to justify their current structure.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) stated that the city government is discussing consolidating youth work management under a single structure that would encompass youth centers, student summer work programs and mobile youth work services.

According to him, the city is already consolidating social services under the city government and discussions are underway regarding the centralization of youth work. This would leave only part of the municipal sector outside the consolidation, raising questions about the continued necessity of district governments in their current form.

"I, along with Eesti 200, clearly see that consolidating district services brings many benefits, offers significant advantages and provides much-needed clarity for city residents."

Jašin emphasized that centralization would not be limited to youth centers but would also extend to street maintenance, landscaping and snow removal.

"There are various contracts handled by district governments, although the larger contracts fall under the Urban Environment and Public Works Department. This creates a situation where one company maintains one section of a street under a district contract, while another company maintains a different section," Jašin explained.

"Services should be as simple and accessible as possible. If we talk about a personalized state, then we should also have a more personalized city," he said.

Jašin suggested that Tallinn should have a dedicated channel — such as a phone number, website or app — through which residents can report issues that need resolving.

Currently, a similar function is provided by Tallinn's helpline, 14410, which Jašin did not mention.

"There needs to be clarity and simplicity in services, but we also need to reassess district-level services. The primary role of district governments should be strengthening and organizing grassroots community and cultural life. This can be facilitated through district community centers, district government buildings and other municipally owned properties," Jašin explained.

"This also raises the question of whether we really need eight district elders. We could certainly have fewer," he added.

"However, the cultural, community-based role of district governments, as well as their function as a representative body of the city government with its own team, should remain," he concluded.

Jašin also pointed out that cost savings would come from restructuring management. "Instead of eight district leaders, we could have two top-level executives with higher salaries, but overall, we would still be talking about saving tens of thousands of euros," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19:54

Head of Prime Minister's Office to step down at end of February

19:49

PM on offshore wind farm subsidy calculations: Let's not get bogged down in numbers

19:35

Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with series of traditional events

19:10

Tallinn to temporarily close Odra tänav for construction

18:55

US rap star Wiz Khalifa set to headline 2025 Beach Grind festival in Pärnu

18:16

Estonia wants to declare wind farms reverse auctions in April

18:13

Tallinn Bun Fest to celebrate Estonia's Shrove Tuesday traditions and café culture Updated

17:45

Electricity prices remain high on Wednesday

17:17

Opinion: Would doing away with Tallinn districts serve locals' interests?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

13:12

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

17.02

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

09:32

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

16:52

Ministry: Restaurants must display country of origin of meat served Updated

17.02

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

17.02

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo