New exhibition highlights history of four Tallinn districts

The history of Veerenni, Keldrimäe, Sibulaküla, and Maakri in Kesklinn are explored in the exhibition "Arter in the Circulation of Four Districts" at the newly opened Arter business center.

The center is surrounded by four historic city districts dating back to the Middle Ages.

However, the exhibition, put together by the Estonian Museum of Architecture, focuses on the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, when the surroundings vastly differed from today.

This is the first time the museum has held an exhibition outside its own building.

"It's actually an inevitability that architecture cannot be brought into a museum; you have to go to the site. This creates a different kind of paradox — we cannot exhibit original projects outside our building in a public space," curator Grete Tiigiste told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"A compromise has to be found, but I believe that reflecting on architecture, showcasing its background, and telling its stories work well when done on location."

The exhibition at Arter Business Center. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!