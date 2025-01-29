X!

New exhibition highlights history of four Tallinn districts

News
The
The "Arter in the Circulation of Four Districts" exhibition at Arter Business Center. Source: Tõnu Tunnel
News

The history of Veerenni, Keldrimäe, Sibulaküla, and Maakri in Kesklinn are explored in the exhibition "Arter in the Circulation of Four Districts" at the newly opened Arter business center.

The center is surrounded by four historic city districts dating back to the Middle Ages.

However, the exhibition, put together by the Estonian Museum of Architecture, focuses on the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, when the surroundings vastly differed from today.

This is the first time the museum has held an exhibition outside its own building.

"It's actually an inevitability that architecture cannot be brought into a museum; you have to go to the site. This creates a different kind of paradox — we cannot exhibit original projects outside our building in a public space," curator Grete Tiigiste told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"A compromise has to be found, but I believe that reflecting on architecture, showcasing its background, and telling its stories work well when done on location."

The exhibition at Arter Business Center. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

SEB: Telephone scammers try to psychologically paralyze their victims

17:42

Estonian gets once-in-a-lifetime chance to play Magnus Carlsen

17:14

Estonia's Eurovision entry slated for first semi-final

17:07

Minister: Baltic Sea shipping tax could pay for undersea cable protection

16:59

Kõlvart on Center Party food chain: Nothing to discuss there

16:57

Mart Juur: Something's changed in the way we talk about books

16:25

Moonika Siimets' absurdist comedy 'The Black Hole' premieres in Estonia

15:56

Marja Unt: Let us rejoice during the Year of the Book but also talk about problems

15:23

Thesis: Art created from a man's perspective leaves women sexually dissatisfied

15:09

Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency campaign team to include former EDF commander

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

28.01

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

10:23

Decoupling from Russian electricity grid to cost Estonian households €15 a year

09:25

Professor after rejecting record grant: A scientist has to be their own biggest critic Updated

28.01

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

28.01

Tallinn greenlights EELK high-rise detailed plan in Maakri Quarter

28.01

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: I want to commit to writing what I've long wanted to say

28.01

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo