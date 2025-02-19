Opinion: We need to support Ukraine more and be tougher on Russia

We cannot see inside Donald Trump's head, nor can we see inside Vladimir Putin's. We can make assumptions, but it is clear that neither of them thinks in the same way as most Europeans or Estonians, writes Maris Lauri.

President Donald Trump and his team have created an incredible amount of confusion both at home and abroad, behaving outside the norms of civility, making decisions that are baffling, dangerous, hostile and destructive. And that's putting it politely.

But there he is, and first and foremost, it is up to American voters and citizens to deal with him. The rest of the world did not elect the U.S. president — we simply have to live with it.

From this mess (and it really is a mess, because if there is a plan, it seems to be based on strange and even dangerous assumptions), several conclusions are already emerging. It's worth remembering that, in the end, everything has consequences — not just for those caught in the immediate crossfire, but ultimately for the United States itself. One consequence, for example, is that Trump's rampage has significantly diminished the credibility of the U.S.

The question is whether the rest of the world will just sit in a corner and complain or take action. Is sitting around with drooping ears, imagining every possible doomsday scenario and spreading fear really the most reasonable approach? The U.S. may be the world's largest economic and security power, but hasn't Europe, for example, failed to use its own strength — choosing instead to be complacent and lazy at times?

We cannot see inside Trump's head, nor inside Vladimir Putin's. We can make assumptions, but it is obvious that neither of them thinks using the same logic as most Europeans or Estonians. Therefore, it would be unwise to base our actions purely on our own logic; instead, we should consider what might be going on in their minds and observe their actions.

It also seems that, unfortunately, there is some overlap in their ways of thinking. That is why standing firm is better than appeasement, taking action is better than whining and demonstrating initiative is better than passively waiting. A firm and elegant response is needed — perhaps even a reminder that Europe, unfortunately, knows more about war, restrictions on freedom of speech and dictators than the U.S. does; that it was the U.S. that invoked NATO's Article 5 in a time of need; that other countries have shed blood for the U.S.; that Central and Eastern Europe understand Russian dictators better than anyone else.

It is good that ideas and proposals about what to do next are already emerging.

Defense spending must increase across Europe. It makes sense to cooperate, from joint procurement to establishing common arms standards and beyond.

Europe must also increase its support for Ukraine and take a firmer stance against Russia. If the U.S. withdraws from supporting Ukraine, Europe must step up even more, because Europe stands to lose the most if Putin wins. If some European countries fail to grasp this, then efforts must be made to make them understand — or they should be sidelined.

Europe must also significantly improve its economic capabilities — there is more potential here than many realize. The internal market is large and diverse, yet riddled with all kinds of internal barriers, market distortions and, frankly, absurdities. Enhancing competitiveness and ensuring fair competition are crucial, including in Estonia.

Naturally, Ukraine should not have to accept a deal that does not suit it. Likewise, Europe does not have to accept an unfavorable deal either. However, in that case, Europe must be prepared to give more and work harder. No, it will not be easy.

Unfortunately, the times ahead will not be simple. It would be great if society were united, but unfortunately, it is not and there are no signs that it will become so. Even here in Estonia, we have both conscious and unwitting Russian "useful idiots" — including in the Riigikogu. We will see, more clearly than before, who they are. The rest, despite their ideological differences, should work together for the common good of Estonia. Time will tell how much statesmanship exists in all of us — including the most ordinary Estonian citizen.

