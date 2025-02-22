X!

Coalition opinions split over how to proceed with Estonia's energy agreement

News
Wind turbines in Estonia.
Wind turbines in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's three-party coalition is divided on how to proceed with the energy agreement after scrapping billions in offshore wind farm support. The Social Democrats (SDE) argue the shift affects onshore developers as well, while the Reform Party and Eesti 200 want to move forward with the remaining package.

According to Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform), actions in the electricity market will move forward based on earlier plans.

"We will move forward with onshore wind; reverse auctions will be announced in April," Alender noted. "We will move forward with nuclear energy, draft a Nuclear Act, and the minister of economic affairs and infrastructure will present the government with a national special planning process."

The climate minister also noted that Estonia will also be moving forward with energy storage-related plans.

"And as for offshore wind, there is the upcoming European Clean Industrial Deal, which includes several clauses addressing precisely such large renewable energy developments," she added.

Minister of the Interior and SDE chair Lauri Läänemets believes the postponement of offshore wind farms changes the entire energy deal.

"For onshore wind developers, whether or not an offshore wind farm will be built and under what conditions is crucial," Läänemets explained.

"You need to know this as you're developing your financial scheme," he continued. "If an offshore wind farm is built, the price of electricity will drop significantly and developers will earn little revenue — and they would need to know this now. This is the core issue — how participation in this reverse auction will unfold. Once announced, we'll see if anyone will participate or not."

He also believes that a reverse auction will still be held for onshore wind farm support.

"All we have is that this onshore wind reverse auction must be held; it will likely happen," the SDE chief acknowledged. "But one element has been removed, part of the electricity will go unproduced, so something else will need to replace it. The entire concept is changing. We currently don't have the certainty that offshore wind will happen. Maybe it will be something else in the future. It will be up to the Climate Ministry to make these proposals for how this will go."

According to Minister of Education and Research and Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas, even with the removal of the offshore wind farm support, other activities must still move forward, including the reverse auction for onshore wind farms, preparations for nuclear energy and the development of energy storage capacities.

"I don't understand the Social Democrats' argument that everything should be put on hold," Kallas said. "Because that would be quite wrong,  as Estonia still needs these energy decisions."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Estonian men's team clinches EuroBasket finals spot with dominant win

16:56

Coalition opinions split over how to proceed with Estonia's energy agreement

16:12

Tallinn, Viimsi agree to further extend number 1 bus route

16:10

Study: 65 percent of stateless persons want Estonian citizenship

15:12

Elisa requires telecom customers to cancel contracts in store

14:13

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

13:15

How Estonia is helping Moldova strengthen its defense through education

12:11

Sources: France, Estonia to host defense ministers' meeting on Monday

11:22

In a lukewarm market, car buyers have more negotiating power

10:06

Emajõgi River water level drops back below critical threshold

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

21.02

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

21.02

Tallinn high school fires teacher over inappropriate messages to student

21.02

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

14:13

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

21.02

Crime, especially property crime up in Estonia

20.02

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

20.02

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo