Opposition politicians call for speeding up of ammunition procurement

Opposition politicians believe that Estonia should definitely up the pace of its ammunition procurement drive and, if necessary, bypass international joint procurement.

This is in response both to a threat assessment set out by Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo that Estonia should be ready for a Russian military escalation within three years.

Isama chair Urmas Reinsalu had called Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's (Reform) Monday press conference overly verbose, though it confirmed his claim that out of the €1.6 billion allocation, no actual contracts have as yet been signed.

Reinsalu said: "The defense minister neither refuted nor even cast doubt on my statement that of the €1.6 billion, zero has been committed. And second, when will we actually be getting this ammunition? The minister was unable to answer this question."

Social Democrats (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets, ousted as interior minister a week ago, said that the current situation came as a surprise to him, too.

Lauri Läänemets (SDE). Source: ERR

"When I was a member of the government, we were assured that everything was fine, everything was in order. I am now somewhat stunned by this situation in which we are still at the beginning of the process, and, as far as I understand, not a single euro has been spent on purchasing this ammunition," Läänemets said.

Both Läänemets and Reinsalu say that Estonia should up the pace of its ammunition procurement, as the commander of the EDF has warned that there is a window only of about three years.

Läänemets said: "The advice of the EDF commander should be taken heed of."

"That advice is that we must accomplish the essential things within three years. If large and long-term procurements by our allies do not fit within this time-frame and do not allow us to acquire the ammunition, then we must find alternatives," the SDE leader went on.

"We can pursue both approaches in tandem, in the knowledge that some deliveries will arrive later, yet right now, we are clearly not moving within this three-year timeframe," Läänemets said.

Reinsalu also said that Maj. Gen. Merilo's recommendations must be implemented, and without delay.

He said: "We need to commit to this ammunition as rapidly as possible and ensure that it reaches Estonia as soon as possible. The claims that orders have been placed, that a letter of request or so-called purchase order has been sent under framework agreements— this is not the same thing as making commitments," said Reinsalu.

Joint press conference featuring Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and the two new high-profile Isamaa members, Ants Frosch and Henn Põlluaas, Thursday, January 9, 2025. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Speaking for the coalition, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the criticism stemmed from politicians who are no longer in office.

"I am a government member today, and I trust what the defense minister says. I also want to see the views of the EDF commander with my own eyes," said Tsahkna.

Tsahkna did concur that Estonia should act as quickly as possible in ammunition procurement.

"For sure, politicians sitting idly by at the Riigikogu will not be the ones buying the weapon systems for us, but the fact is, we are in a hurry. There is an effort to wrap up the war in Ukraine," he said.

Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We know that if this happens in a way which does not result in Russia being defeated, then Russia will have a great deal of military resources to once again move toward our borders. We do not have time to wait for procurement processes or negotiations somewhere which might eventually result in deliveries. We need these capabilities immediately, as soon as possible, for us to use ourselves," Tsahkna went on.

Government members will be getting a detailed overview of the security situation on Tuesday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

