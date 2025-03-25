X!

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

News
Foreign ministers from Estona, Latvia and Lithuania met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on March 25, 2025.
Foreign ministers from Estona, Latvia and Lithuania met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on March 25, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania met with their U.S. counterpart U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday.

The meeting comes after recent comments from the new U.S. administration about reducing its military presence in Europe as well as speculation about a weakening of the Transatlantic alliance.

A readout from the State Department after the visit said Rubio stressed the USA's "strong ties to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia and reinforced our commitment to Baltic security."

"The Secretary welcomed their earnest contributions to European collective security through increased defense spending and burden sharing," said spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"The Secretary also emphasized President Trump's determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," she added.

Last week, Rubio signed an agreement to continue U.S. military financing to all three Baltic states. 

First Estonian-U.S. meeting

Today's meeting was the first high-level meeting between a representative of Estonia and a member of the new US administration.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he thanked his counterpart for the U.S.' contribution to regional security.

"Years of security assistance and the presence of rotating U.S. troops in the Baltic States boost our deterrence and defence posture and help maintain peace in the region and beyond," Tsahkna said.

He highlighted Estonia's high defense spending and support for NATO allies setting a new target at this year's summit. The U.S. is pushing European members to significantly up their spending.

Margus Tsahkna and Marco Rubio on March 25, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Estonia currently spends more on defense than the USA. "Right now, we are matching every dollar invested by the USA in Estonia's security with 12 dollars to our defence budget," Tsahkna noted.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, with Tsahkna highlighting the peace efforts of the United States. However, he said Russia's recent "brutal attacks" against Ukraine show Moscow is not ready for peace.

The foreign minister said it was important to continue military assistance to Ukraine while putting economic pressure on Russia. He also stressed the importance of sanctions and using Russia's frozen assets.

Tsahkna said that a strong transatlantic bond had ensured security and economic prosperity in both Europe and the United States for decades and Estonia was committed to maintaining and developing that bond.

"In recent months, Europe has taken decisive steps to increase defence investments and develop defence capabilities, which boosts collective defence and helps us face challenges together," the minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

25.03

Competition watchdog approves latest Tallinna Vesi price hike

25.03

Ossinovski: Reform publicly humiliating Social Democrats over voting rights

25.03

Õnne Pillak: Amending voting rights a matter of justice and values

25.03

Ministerial changes mean three new MPs entering Riigikogu

25.03

'For this flag and these colors people are dying': Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tallinn

25.03

Industrial and data center interest boosting demand in Finland's energy grid

25.03

Social affairs minister: Doctors' wage rise not justified in current economy

25.03

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

24.03

Watch live: Estonia take on Moldova this Tuesday in bid to reach World Cup

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo