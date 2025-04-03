Tariffs benefit no one, says Estonian foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said tariffs have a "negative impact" on global trade after the U.S. decided to introduce new regulations. It is "significant" that Russia was excluded, he said.

The U.S. will introduce 20 percent tariffs on EU imports from April 9.

U.S President Donald Trump believes tariffs are needed to address trading imbalances and to protect American jobs and manufacturing.

Tsahkna said the move benefits nobody and called for a "united" response.

"The EU is the USA's largest trading and investment partner, and trade tensions do not benefit either side," he said in a statement.

"We have a common market and we are in close contact with the European Commission which is working on a package of countermeasures. The EU must stand up for its interests."

The minister said the EU is ready to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the USA.

'Significant' US did not include Russia

The president will impose a 10 percent "baseline" tariff on all imports to the U.S. from April 9, the BBC wrote.

While some countries, such as the UK, will only pay this rate, additional tariffs are being applied to the EU, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Africa.

White House officials say these countries charge higher rates on U.S. goods, impose "non-tariff" barriers to U.S. trade or have otherwise acted in ways they feel undermine American economic goals.

Tsahkna added that it was significant that tariffs were imposed on a number of allies but not on Russia.

"As Russia is waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and has not shown any readiness to end the war, it would be only right that Russia is the one being subjected to strong economic pressure via sanctions and tariffs," Tsahkna said.

He commended the fact that the United States recently extended its sanctions against Russia, and welcomed the initiative by senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal to impose additional sanctions if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine.

--

