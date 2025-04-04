X!

Social minister: National healthcare system must not favor the wealthy

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform).
Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
There must be no situation in Estonia where the national healthcare system favors wealthier individuals, Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller said.

Speaking on the ETV program "Esimene stuudio," Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) said that, in addition to herself, many doctors and nurses have long pointed out the waste present in the healthcare system. According to Joller, healthcare funding should be more targeted and the hospital network better planned. In her view, waste exists at every level of the system.

"We don't have an overview of the sources of waste at all. We haven't measured the efficiency of healthcare services very well. That could be done better. I want to find out how," she said.

Joller believes that private funding must be involved in the healthcare system. At the same time, it's crucial to determine where and how to include it in a way that does not undermine the current solidarity-based healthcare model.

"Inequality must not arise. The experience of many countries has shown that if we allow private funding to become unbalanced, then access to medical care improves for wealthier people who can afford to pay extra," she explained.

Joller noted that involving private funds doesn't necessarily mean increasing patients' out-of-pocket contributions.

"Private funding can be brought in differently. For example, an employer can provide compensation — employers can already cover lost income due to sick leave or purchase insurance that covers private clinic visits and so on. I wouldn't say it's only about increasing co-payments," the minister said.

In response to the host's question about whether it is acceptable for access to care under private insurance to be determined by financial means rather than medical need, Joller said such a situation must be avoided in the public healthcare system.

"Financial means may be a factor when someone pays the full price and goes that route. But I believe that a situation where the public healthcare system favors the wealthy is something we must not allow. It absolutely has to be prevented," she said.

"At the moment, wealthier people do get to see a doctor more quickly — they go to private clinics," Joller acknowledged.

She said this is not fair, even though some of her fellow party members think it is.

"I don't think it's fair. Their argument is that it gets people back to work faster. Yes, that's also important. But I would also ask: which is more important — an 80-year-old who needs hip surgery so they don't become dependent or a person who is generating income? I think both are important."

According to Joller, these differing views within the Reform Party are fairly balanced.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Merili Nael

