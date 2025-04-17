X!

Tallinn denies permit request for entertainment events on Reidi tee plot

News
News

Tallinn City Office has decided not to grant a permit for the organization of entertainment events on a plot of land on Reidi tee. According to Sander Andla (Reform), district elder of Tallinn's City Center (Kesklinn) district, there had been plans to hold a spring fair and temporarily build fairground on the plot.

On the 5.4 hectare site in Tallinn between Reidi tee and Kadriorg, the tenants planned to build a park where entertainment events including fairs, could take place. They also planned to set up an amusement park on the site, which would operate for a period of several months.

The opening event, a spring fair had been scheduled to take place on April 19.

However, following the announcement of that event, a number of concerns were raised by local residents.

On April 7, a meeting between the organizers and residents took place.

After the meeting, Sander Andla (Reform), district elder of Tallinn's City Center (Kesklinn) district, announced that the city's central government had decided not to approve the events planned for the site, stating that the final decision to grant a permit would have to be made by the City Office.

On Thursday, Andla announced that Tallinn City Office had refused to grant the permit required to stage the events.

"We're talking about the Spring Fair and the Spring Fair carnival planned for April 19 and the carnival planned for April 26 to May 25. Yesterday, Tallinn City Office made its final decision on the same issue, deciding to refuse to grant a public events permit for the three aforementioned events," Andla wrote on social media.

The site is owned by Tristania OÜ. The company stressed that they are only renting out the area and are not involved in any of the planned events.

---

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

