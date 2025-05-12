X!

Enefit Green voluntary takeover bid ends Monday

News
Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative.
Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative. Source: Enefit Green
News

Eesti Energia's voluntary takeover offer to Enefit Green shareholders ends on Monday. During the offer period, retail investors can accept the offer through their online bank or brokerage platform used to purchase Enefit Green shares.

The voluntary takeover offer by Eesti Energia to Enefit Green shareholders will end on Monday at 4 p.m., though due to technical reasons, the offer will close at different times depending on the online bank. In Swedbank's internet bank, decisions must be made by 1 p.m., in SEB's by 2 p.m. and in LHV's by 4 p.m. More detailed information and the offer prospectus can be found at prospekt.enefit.com.

The pricing of the voluntary takeover offer was based on three factors: market analysis, target prices from research firms and the opportunity for shareholders to exit the investment profitably. As a result, Enefit Green shareholders are being offered the opportunity to sell their shares at €3.40 per share. This price is 47 percent higher than the Nasdaq Baltic closing price on March 26, 2025 (the day before the offer was announced) and 27 percent higher than the average trading price over the previous three months.

If the offer is successfully completed, Eesti Energia is expected to pay for the shares on May 16. Should Eesti Energia acquire at least 90 percent of all Enefit Green shares through the offer, it will, in accordance with the law, proceed with a mandatory squeeze-out for cash compensation.

More than 60.3 million Enefit Green shares are currently traded on the stock exchange, making the maximum total value of the voluntary takeover offer over €200 million. Eesti Energia is funding the offer from its own resources.

The aim of the takeover offer is to bring Enefit Green fully back under Eesti Energia's ownership in order to form an integrated energy group. This would enable the company to offer electricity at more competitive prices, improve profitability and restore its capacity to invest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

13:41

Current SEB building to be renovated after bank moves out

13:08

Rene Kundla: Estonian must not be turned into a beloved mother tongue by force

12:25

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million investment

11:46

This year's Museum Night theme is 'Books in the Night'

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

10:41

Estonian art buyers have become more knowledgeable

10:02

This year's E-Monday sale day biggest to date

10:00

Ukrainian artist's Tammsaare Park intervention highlights vulnerability of culture

09:35

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.05

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

11.05

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

11.05

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

11.05

Prime minister: Pressure is now turning on Russia

10.05

Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo