Enefit Green voluntary takeover bid ends Monday

Eesti Energia's voluntary takeover offer to Enefit Green shareholders ends on Monday. During the offer period, retail investors can accept the offer through their online bank or brokerage platform used to purchase Enefit Green shares.

The voluntary takeover offer by Eesti Energia to Enefit Green shareholders will end on Monday at 4 p.m., though due to technical reasons, the offer will close at different times depending on the online bank. In Swedbank's internet bank, decisions must be made by 1 p.m., in SEB's by 2 p.m. and in LHV's by 4 p.m. More detailed information and the offer prospectus can be found at prospekt.enefit.com.

The pricing of the voluntary takeover offer was based on three factors: market analysis, target prices from research firms and the opportunity for shareholders to exit the investment profitably. As a result, Enefit Green shareholders are being offered the opportunity to sell their shares at €3.40 per share. This price is 47 percent higher than the Nasdaq Baltic closing price on March 26, 2025 (the day before the offer was announced) and 27 percent higher than the average trading price over the previous three months.

If the offer is successfully completed, Eesti Energia is expected to pay for the shares on May 16. Should Eesti Energia acquire at least 90 percent of all Enefit Green shares through the offer, it will, in accordance with the law, proceed with a mandatory squeeze-out for cash compensation.

More than 60.3 million Enefit Green shares are currently traded on the stock exchange, making the maximum total value of the voluntary takeover offer over €200 million. Eesti Energia is funding the offer from its own resources.

The aim of the takeover offer is to bring Enefit Green fully back under Eesti Energia's ownership in order to form an integrated energy group. This would enable the company to offer electricity at more competitive prices, improve profitability and restore its capacity to invest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!