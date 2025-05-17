Estonian president: In a war with Russia, no place in Europe would be safe

Europe is undefeated economically and politically, but now, more than ever, Europe has to become strong militarily as well. A strong NATO with a strong Europe will be credible, confident and therefore at peace, President Alar Karis said in his speech at the opening dinner of the Lennart Meri Conference 2025 on Friday night.

"We shall go forward together." This is the theme of this year's Lennart Meri conference.

It refers to a speech by Winston Churchill that he gave in 1942. During a dark time in our history, when Europe was struggling to defend against a brutal aggression. Much like today.

The message of Churchill's speech back then was clear — no matter how dire or hopeless the situation, working together, and moving forward together will bring back the sunlight "more lasting than mankind has ever known," as he put it.

And it did. For a while.

In the security environment of 2025, which is again quite turbulent and chaotic, it is only relevant to ask ourselves again — how "we shall go forward together."

So, how do we do that?

First of all, it is obvious that every forward movement implies precise understanding of the right direction. What defines this direction?

To an Estonian, the answer is clear: our values and principles show us the way. Principles like the rule of law; freedom to choose one's fate and one's allies; respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty; protection of human rights and dignity.

These fundamentals are our compass. They point us in the right direction. They help us avoid rash decisions even when stormy waves seem to be going over our heads. Knowing what's right and just helps us avoid dangerous compromises out of fear.

Thus, if we want to move forward, we need our compass to be working. We need to stick to our principles. Especially when dealing with adversaries like Russia.

Russia has broken too many agreements to trust

The Russia threat will not go away with our kindness or concessions. For Estonia it is difficult to trust Russia with any deals. Russia has broken too many agreements with us and our allies, including our nation's birth certificate — the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920.

Giving in to dictators' demands has never brought a lasting peace. Instead, peace has always endured when we have come out of our comfort zone and have stood up against tyranny.

Estonia stands firmly for a rules-based world where international law prevails,; where aggression as a tool is unacceptable, and where all war criminals will be held accountable, no matter how many nuclear weapons they have.

So, to move forward we need to trust our core principles — to trust our compass.

But only knowing the way forward is not enough; we also need to go forward. We need concrete steps in the right direction.

An Estonian proverb states that "an empty sack won't stand upright." Deterring tyrants requires strength and force, not just words.

Our adversaries currently tend to think that the democratic world is weak. This perceived weakness leads them to unite, raise their confidence and challenge us. They think the Western sack is empty, even if it might not be.

Europe is NATO's foundation

Europe is undefeated economically, and politically. But now, more than ever, Europe has to become strong militarily as well. NATO is the foundation of Western security. But Europe is the foundation of NATO.

Europe is moving in the right direction in building up our defense capabilities, and a lot has been done already. But there is still a long way to go, as we all know.

Estonia will invest more than 5 percent of its GDP in defense for at least the next couple of years. This is not a political number — rather, this is what our experts have calculated that the defense of Estonia and our NATO commitments really cost.

We encourage our allies to do the same. During the Cold War, NATO defense spending averaged 4 percent. But the challenges we face today are even greater than those back then, and we not only have to build new capabilities, but also simultaneously climb out of the hole that decades of underinvestment put us in.

By not investing the 2 percent pledged in 2014, Europe has lost hundreds of billions worth of defense capabilities. And of course — we need working deterrence now, not in ten years' time.

All of Europe is Russia's neighbor

The complexity of a task often overshadows its importance. Some say that it's only natural that countries next to Russia spend a lot on defense. They do not seem to understand that Russia's aggression is not directed only against its immediate neighbors, but against the whole of Europe, and the whole of NATO. Against a different way of life — our way of life.

And in a war with Russia, no place in Europe would be safe; every country in Europe is a neighbor to Russia.

Europe will build up these military capabilities. A strong NATO with a strong Europe will be credible, confident and therefore at peace.

And lastly — to round out Churchill's call to action— let us consider the word "together." It is probably the easiest to define, although sometimes it seems the hardest to achieve.

Estonia is a firm believer in alliances. Our [nation's] success, our freedom, is the direct result of cooperation with allies. That's why we are committed to NATO, the EU and multilateralism.

Cooperation between nations has ensured peace and security in Europe and elsewhere for decades. The combined strength and conviction of allies is the best deterrent to our adversaries. Success and effectiveness stem from dedicated leadership. I'm glad that a new core group emerged last week: France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Estonia also fully supports the initiative of [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and [British] Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer to build a tailored alliance — a coalition of the willing — to offer Ukraine security guarantees. Our military is ready to participate, pending Riigikogu approval.

Alliances are the ace up our sleeve

Estonia also supports Ukraine on its path to full NATO membership. Not only because it would be the best guarantee for a peaceful future for Ukraine, but also because Ukraine — with its will to defend and its undefeated military — would make NATO itself much stronger, and Europe as a whole much more secure. I am certain that Ukraine will someday become part of NATO.

Building alliances is our strength in the West. We do it better than the autocrats. It is the ace up our sleeve. The key to successful alliances lies in taking practical, results-oriented steps. These steps strengthen our bonds and yield mutual benefits.

Just as the United States empowers Europe to be a global power, Europe, in turn, plays a vital role in sustaining America's own superpower status.

With this, I invite us to stand firm for our values at the international level, to strengthen our defense capabilities, to breathe new life into our alliances — and to go forward together!

