X!

Opposition preparing to bring no-confidence vote against justice minister

News
Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Riigikogu opposition parties will submit a no-confidence motion on Wednesday against Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta, citing the minister's failure to initiate criminal proceedings against Pihlakodu AS and her misleading the public regarding the planned transfer of 600 Swedish prisoners to Tartu.

According to Lauri Laats, chair of the Center Party's parliamentary group, it is incomprehensible why the Office of the Prosecutor General chose not to initiate criminal proceedings against Pihlakodu AS, despite a supervisory report from the Social Insurance Board and evidence showing serious shortcomings in the nursing home's operations.

"Under Minister Pakosta's leadership, a system has been created where repeated rapes can be committed against helpless women with dementia without anyone being held truly accountable. This is not only a failure in legal judgment, but also a moral collapse for which the Ministry of Justice cannot evade responsibility," Laats said. "Today's news reveals that reports of rape at the care home have been circulating for at least two years."

Martin Helme, chair of the EKRE parliamentary group, said that bringing 600 male prisoners convicted of especially heinous crimes from Sweden to Tartu Prison would significantly increase Estonia's national security risks.

"When it came to the prosecution's blunders, Pakosta tried to wriggle out of responsibility by claiming that as a minister she could not intervene in that field and that Estonia is a rule-of-law state. But the initiative to rent out prison space and literally import rapists and murderers to Tartu Prison for pocket change was hers alone, and she must bear political responsibility for it," Helme said.

Helir-Valdor Seeder, chair of the Isamaa group, added that instead of solving problems, Minister Pakosta has engaged in evasion and self-justification.

"Security agencies and experts have also raised concerns, warning that potential risks may not be fully mitigatable or foreseeable. The minister's duty is to safeguard Estonia's independence and security, but this plan endangers both public safety and the sense of societal security," Seeder explained. "In addition, the minister has withheld her real plans from the public, claiming that no agreements have been made and that renting out prison space is merely under consideration."

Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary group, criticized the minister's handling of the competition law reform.

"The abrupt U-turn in processing the competition law does not support a fair business environment and instead protects narrow business interests. Moreover, it has led to significant fines from the European Commission for the Estonian state," Läänemets said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Explainer: Rift between Reform and its Tallinn city government partners

13:54

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

13:48

Opposition preparing to bring no-confidence vote against justice minister

12:49

Spanish slugs turn up months early in Estonia this year

12:48

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

12:16

Harri Tiido: On the nature of Russian power

11:49

Tallinn's 'summer of concerts' to bring bumper crop of tourists to capital

11:44

Tallinn mayor: Kindergarten fee abolition should be done 'correctly'

11:25

Public transport free for everyone during Song and Dance Festival

10:42

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

10.06

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

10.06

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia Updated

10.06

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

08:23

Estonia among six EU nations voting against flight compensation regulation

10.06

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

10.06

HBO Max streaming platform available in Estonia from July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo