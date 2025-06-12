Estonia to sign 5-year prisoner exchange deal with Sweden

The Estonian government has authorized Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) to sign a 5-year prisoner exchange agreement with Sweden. The agreement is due to be signed in Stockholm on June 18.

"We are signing a prisoner exchange agreement with our neighboring country and close ally, the Kingdom of Sweden. The text of the agreement has been drafted in close cooperation with our security authorities. All risks were addressed during the negotiations and a solution was found. The agreement will help us to keep Tartu Prison functioning and operational, and will help retain and even add important jobs in south Estonia," said Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200).

The aim of the prisoner exchange agreement is to help ensure Tartu Prison is maintained as an important internal security infrastructure.

"If we don't act today, Tartu Prison could be closed in a year. The region will lose hundreds of jobs and the Estonian state will lose valuable professionals. Our goal is to avoid such a scenario, to protect existing jobs and infrastructure in Tartu," said Pakosta.

According to the draft agreement, Estonia will provide full services to those being detained in the prison, including medical assistance and transport within Estonia if necessary.

According to the plan, the first prisoners will be moved from Sweden to Tartu Prison in the first half of 2026.

The agreement will provide Sweden with 400 cells for a maximum of 600 prisoners. There will be no contact between Estonian and Swedish prisoners.

Background checks will be carried out on all foreign prisoners in cooperation with Sweden. Estonia will not accept high-risk prisoners, those involved in organized crime or terrorism offenders.

All foreign prisoners will be sent back to Sweden at least one month before the end of their prison sentence.

English will be used to communicate with the prisoners, though prisoners also have the right to have the assistance of an interpreter.

Sweden is obliged to pay €30.6 million a year to Estonia for the 300 prison places in the cells, plus €8,500 a month for each additional prisoner. From 2027 onwards, the fee will be indexed at 3.5 percent per year. For a transitional period of one year, Sweden will pay €22.95 million. The contract will be concluded for a period of 5 years, with the possibility of a 3-year extension.

Next week, the agreement will be officially approved by the Estonian government before being ratified by the Riigikogu. Once the agreement has been signed, a more detailed Memorandum of Understanding on its implementation and practical application will be drawn up.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!