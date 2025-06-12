X!

Opposition's no-confidence motion against justice minister fails

News
Liisa-Ly Pakosta.
Liisa-Ly Pakosta. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The motion of no confidence initiated against Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) by the opposition has not been passed by the Riigikogu.

After a 4-hour-long debate, 29 Riigikogu MPs voted in favor of the no-confidence motion. At least 51 votes would have been needed for the motion to pass.

In Wednesday, the Riigikogu groups of the Center Party, EKRE, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) submitted a motion of no confidence against Pakosta. The motion cited the minister's failure to initiate criminal proceedings against Pihlakodu AS and her misleading the public regarding the planned transfer of 600 Swedish prisoners to Tartu.

Pakosta said she stood accused of things she had not done and that went against her own values.

As for the delay in implementing the Competition Authority's directive, Pakosta said that at the time it ought to have been implemented, politicians from the current opposition were the ones able to do so.

Regarding the transfer of prisoners to Estonia, Pakosta said that in 2023, before the last Riigikogu elections, the possibility of renting a prison to foreign countries had been put forward by Isamaa. However, she stressed that no firm agreement had been reached and that only preliminary consultations had been held.

In relation to Pihlakodu, Pakosta said the opposition is accusing her of not breaking the law. Pakosta stressed that according to the law, the minister cannot interfere in criminal proceedings.

"We live in a free state governed by the rule of law and where politicians do not interfere in criminal proceedings. Politicians are not the ones who are going to point fingers and tell people to get on with it," Pakosta said.

The minister added that she had stated from the outset that every rape causes damage to health. "There is no doubt about it. I have used all the tools that the law allows me to use," Pakosta said. "The moral judgment toward rape such as this can only be one of total condemnation and there is no doubt that every rape causes harm to the victims and to the victims' loved ones."

The no-confidence motion against Pakosta was initiated by 42 opposition MPs during Wednesday's plenary session of the Riigikogu. The government asked the Riigikogu leadership during an extraordinary e-session on Wednesday to debate the no-confidence motion in parliament on Thursday at the earliest possible opportunity.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.06

Tartu residents called on to help urban hedgehogs thrive

12.06

Tallinn City Council fails to oust ruling coalition

12.06

EU to channel more funds into strengthening Eastern border countries' defenses

12.06

Estonia to sign 5-year prisoner exchange deal with Sweden

12.06

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches Libéma Open last 8 after opponent withdraws

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

12.06

Opposition's no-confidence motion against justice minister fails

12.06

World Cleanup Day photo exhibition opens at foreign ministry

12.06

Unclear whether online mathematics classes plan will continue

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.06

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

12.06

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

11.06

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

11.06

Tallinn's 'summer of concerts' to bring bumper crop of tourists to capital

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo