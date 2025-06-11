EJL signs agreement with Norway to develop women's football and artificial pitches

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Norwegian Football Association (NFF). The two associations will cooperate closely in two important areas – the development of women's football and the improvement of materials used for artificial pitches.

Under the terms of the agreement, there will be close cooperation between the EJL and NFF in both the development of women's football in general and, more specifically, in the training and exchange of experience between women coaches and managers. They will also work together to identify better and pilot alternatives to the existing materials used for artificial turf.

"Norway and Estonia share a common commitment to the development of girls' and women's football, and we are also both focused on finding sustainable materials with the best qualities for playing football. With this agreement, we will strengthen cooperation and dialogue between the two countries to exchange experiences, create joint projects and share knowledge for the benefit of both leagues," said President of the Norwegian Football Association Lise Klaveness.

Secretary General of the EJL Anne Rei said the cooperation will provide an excellent opportunity to develop priority issues for Estonian football such as women's football and infrastructure.

"The signed Memorandum of Understanding opens up opportunities for women's football in Estonia. Norway has been one of the leading countries in women's football for decades. This agreement is only the first step, which will lead to future projects related to knowledge exchange, training of coaches and football managers, and sharing of best practices," said Rei.

In 2023, the European Commission adopted a regulation, which will enter into force in October 2031, banning the use of microplastics on sports fields. When those requirements are implemented, existing artificial pitches will be able to continue being used with current infill material for the rest of their lifetimes. However, when those artificial pitches later need to be renewed or replaced, new environmentally friendly infill materia will have to be used.

"Developing an alternative infill material for artificial turf will be a challenge for the Nordic countries. It is important that we can join forces and exchange knowledge. The aim is to ensure the largest possible availability and affordability of artificial turf pitches in light of new environmental requirements," Rei added.

Norwegian women's football has a remarkable international track record.

The Norwegian women's national team has won the World Cup (1995), the European Championship (1987 and 1993) and the Olympic gold medal (2000). Norway was one of the first countries in Europe to create a separate strategy for the development of women's football and has been consistent in continuing with that approach for over three decades.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) states that a coordinator will be appointed in each country who will be responsible for ensuring the cooperation runs smoothly.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!