President Karis at ESTO Youth Congress: Estonians abroad are our spiritual beacons

President Alar Karis at the ESTO 2025 Youth Congress in Narva. Source: Office of the President
This weekend, young people with Estonian heritage from all over the world gathered for the 2025 ESTO Youth Congress took place in Narva. Speaking at the event, President Alar Karis said Estonians living abroad are the country's spiritual outposts and that the door is always open for them to build a life in Estonia.

"Just as the task of lighthouses is to ensure a safe sea voyage and show the way to your home port, our spiritual outposts are Estonians all over the world. Estonia begins with you. You are the beacons of Estonia," President Karis said.

He also added that holding the meeting in Narva is symbolic as it is a border town for both Estonia and Europe, as well as NATO, which also begins from Narva.

"At moments of anxiety, it is worth remembering that never before in Estonia's history have we had such strong security guarantees, as well as friends and allies from all over the world. Never alone again – that is the way it is," Karis said.

President Karis also spoke about the meaning of borders and identity, recalling two prominent Estonian scientists – surgeon Ilo Käbin and engineer Valter Randa – whose lives both began in Narva, but, due to events related to the war, ended up moving around the world.

Both scientists were characterized by their broad horizons and excellent command of languages, which the president said set a positive example for young people with Estonian heritage, encouraging them to speak Estonian without fear of making mistakes.

"Have the courage to speak even if your Estonian is not flawless. Language unites, not divides," he said.

President Alar Karis at the ESTO 2025 Youth Congress in Narva. Source: Office of the President

President Karis called on the young people present to reflect on their Estonian heritage, talk to their Estonian family members and research their roots. He also added that Estonia is always open for them.

"Going away never has to be a one-way street. Live where you want. Where your loved ones live. Work where your talents can flourish," he said. "But know that the door to Estonia is also always open. Come [to Estonia] to study, to do your military service, visit a village or build your own home here. All of these doors are always open to you."

As this year marks the 500th anniversary of the first Estonian-language book, President Karis suggested that those visiting Estonia take an Estonian book home with them. "That way, you will always have a friend who will speak Estonian with you, no matter where you are," Karis said.

This year's ESTO Youth Congress in Narva is part of the global ESTO 2025 program, which brings together Estonians and friends of Estonia from all over the world to celebrate their culture and heritage.

Editor: Michael Cole

