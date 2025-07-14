X!

Kangru traffic interchange near Tallinn opens to traffic on Tuesday

Updated Kangru traffic intersection.
On Tuesday (July 15), the Kangru traffic junction, located on the border of Kiili and Saku municipalities, will be largely opened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Vehicles heading toward Rapla and Kiili will be directed to the newly completed section of road, the Transport Administration said.

The old direct connection between Tallinn and Kangru will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

New pedestrian and bicycle paths will also be opened, and the agency said bus stop locations will change.

Due to ongoing construction work continuing through early September, temporary speed limits and lane reductions will remain in place in the area.

The Transport Administration asks road users to stay alert and follow the temporary traffic arrangements.

Construction of the Kangru traffic junction, which began last year, addresses the intersections between Viljandi maantee, the Kurna–Tuhala state road, and the Rail Baltica railway.

The work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Editor: Liisa Puusepp, Helen Wright

