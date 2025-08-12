Europark to take over paid parking operation in Tallinn from Ühisteenused

Starting this fall, Tallinn's paid public parking will be operated by OÜ Europark Estonia, but the parking rules and price lists will remain unchanged.

In February, Tallinn announced an international tender to find a company to manage parking fee collection, enforcement and penalty decisions. Out of the three companies that participated, Europark Estonia was selected as the winner and will take over parking management from AS Ühisteenused, the current service provider, starting September 2.

By the end of August, a new self-service portal is expected to launch, where residents living in Tallinn's paid public parking zones can apply for discounted parking permits. The portal will also allow users to review parking fine decisions and submit appeals.

In cooperation with Europark, Tallinn plans to make parking more cost-efficient, with the addition of card payment options at high-usage parking meters.

Europark CEO Karol Kovanen said that while the operator's service fee previously amounted to 16 percent of parking revenue, it will now drop to 6 percent. This is expected to save the city an estimated €500,000 annually.

Starting September 1, the parking rules for CO₂ emission-free vehicles, including electric cars, will also change. In Tallinn's city center parking zone, free parking will be available only to vehicles whose owner or responsible user is registered as a resident of Tallinn.

