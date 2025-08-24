X!

Legislation to make chipping of cats mandatory likely to land this fall

News
Cat.
Cat. Source: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash
News

Having said in June that cat microchipping is too expensive, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras has now promised to join veterinarians this fall in taking the bill to the Riigikogu. Under the draft legislation currently being prepared by the ministry, the pet microchipping requirement would also apply to cats and ferrets.

In February, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced plans to make microchipping mandatory nationwide for dogs, cats and ferrets. However, in June the ministry stated that while microchipping would indeed become mandatory for dogs, the requirement would not extend to cats and ferrets. This decision sparked considerable frustration among animal welfare advocates, who pointed out that Estonia faces a significant problem with stray cats — making microchipping all the more essential.

Triinu Priks, a board member of Animal Shelters NGO (Varjupaikade MTÜ), also stressed the importance of microchipping cats.

"With cats, the nationwide rate is only a few percent where we can read the chip and contact the owner. And we see tens of times more cats than dogs ending up in shelters, so the problem really lies there, and that's what we need to address," Priks said.

At the time, the ministry defended its decision by arguing that microchipping cats would be too expensive.

"The chip itself costs a few dozen euros, sometimes even less. There's also the veterinarian's visit fee and registration in the database. Those are the cost components involved. Veterinarians have also indicated they're willing to waive part of their fee in certain cases — we're still discussing with them how to implement this legislation," said Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

At the request of the Estonian Veterinary Association, veterinarians met with Minister Terras to discuss the importance of cat microchipping.

"We met with Minister Terras to discuss the requirement for microchipping and registering cats and ferrets. We agreed to initiate meetings with the Riigikogu Rural Affairs and Environment Committees, as well as the Eesti 200 and Reform Party parliamentary groups," said Helen Valk, vice president of the Estonian Veterinary Association.

Following the veterinarians' public appeal, the minister has since changed his position on microchipping cats and ferrets. He now confirms that the draft bill currently being prepared at the ministry would make microchipping mandatory for both.

"Since we're required to notify the European Commission three months in advance so they can review and approve the bill, cat microchipping is currently included in its present form," Terras said.

Kadri Kabel from the Ministry of Agriculture explained that the European Commission must be notified because a national requirement to microchip animals could impact the EU internal market. In the fall, Minister Terras plans to present the new bill to parliamentary groups alongside veterinarians.

"If we receive approval from the Commission — which I expect to proceed without major issues — we'll present the bill to the parliamentary groups. If it receives political support, we can take it to the Riigikogu in the fall. And if the law is passed there, it should come into force on June 1 of next year," Terras said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:16

Tallinn Mayor: Social Democrats and Center only serious choices in the capital

09:10

CEO: Rail carriers expect lower fees and help competing with road transport

08:56

Legislation to make chipping of cats mandatory likely to land this fall

08:34

Social Democrats willing to back extraordinary elections

08:24

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

23.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry bans on 11 more pig farms

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

23.08

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

23.08

Estonian and Latvian presidents celebrate 500 years of books with joint bike ride

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

23.08

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

21.08

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

22.08

Tallinn council blocks extra 30 trolleys in city's public transport upgrade

23.08

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

22.08

More wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia than in north right now

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo