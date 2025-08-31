Tallinn City Life Museum reopening in November

Tallinn City Life Museum's first new permanent exhibition for over 20 years will open to the public in November and showcase the treasures of the Brotherhood of Black Heads.

The museum closed in February to replace its whole exhibition, which had been in place for 24 years.

"We are revamping it to showcase the medieval heritage of the Brotherhood of Black Heads. Additionally, we will provide a cross-section of Tallinn's history categorized by various fields of life," Tallinn City Museum director Heli Nurger previously told ERR.

"The Black Heads' assets are among the most valuable in Tallinn, and they have not been displayed at this scale for a long time. This is an exclusive exhibition," the director said.

The new exhibition will focus on Tallinn's early history.

The assets include silverware, textiles, and art treasures. "We also want to present a broader perspective on the cultural life of Tallinn's societies," Nurger added.

The new exhibition costs approximately €900,000 and is funded by the city of Tallinn from its budget.

