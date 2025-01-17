X!

Tallinn City Museum to open new permanent exhibition

Tallinn City Life Museum's permanent exhibition will close in February for a redesign.
Tallinn's Museum of City Life in the Old Town is replacing its 24-year-old permanent exhibition with a new one next month, which will feature objects from the Brotherhood of Black Heads and Tallinn's history.

"We will close the exhibition starting in early February to set up the new one, which will open in late November or early December," said Heli Nurger, museum director.

The current exhibition, which has been on display for 24 years, will be completely replaced.

"We are revamping it to showcase the medieval heritage of the Brotherhood of Black Heads. Additionally, we will provide a cross-section of Tallinn's history categorized by various fields of life," she said.

The new exhibition will focus on Tallinn's early history.

"The Black Heads' assets are among the most valuable in Tallinn, and they have not been displayed at this scale for a long time. This is an exclusive exhibition," the director said.

The assets include silverware, textiles, and art treasures. "We also want to present a broader perspective on the cultural life of Tallinn's societies," Nurger added.

The new exhibition costs approximately €900,000 and is funded by the Tallinn city budget.

Editor: Helen Wright

