X!

New road markings to be added to improve safety on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav

News
Tartu's Krronuaia tänav.
Tartu's Krronuaia tänav. Source: Peeter Paaver
News

Tartu City Government is set to alter the road markings on Kroonuaia tänav in a bid to improve safety for all those using the street.

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform), the road markings on the newly-renovated one-way street have caused confusion, with some cyclists even riding in the opposite direction as a result.

"The white lines on the edge of the road were made to guide the positioning of cars on the road and to help drivers adhere to the speed limit. We are now adding additional markings so that cyclists no longer ride in the opposite direction on the road," explained Tamm.

Kroonuaia tänav is very important as it serves both city traffic and public transport, including city and long-distance lines. There are several bus stops on this section of the street, and it is also used by many children on their way to school. For this reason, wider sidewalks were built to make it more convenient and safer for pedestrians to walk, and the roadway was made wide enough to allow vehicles to pass by parked cars.

Proposals have been made to the city government to add a cycle lane running in the opposite direction to the rest of the traffic on the one-way street. However, according to Tamm, there is insufficient space to do so.

According to Tamm, it is also not reasonable to create paths that would be used by both cyclists and pedestrians.

"In the case of Kroonuaia tänav, the route towards the Emajõgi River goes downhill, which tends to increase the speed of cyclists and further increases the danger [to pedestrians]," explained Tamm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Voting opens for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget

19:52

Government prioritizes salary increases in budget talks

19:37

Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

19:28

Riigikogu committee: Most of Estonia's €800 million budget gain not new

19:05

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

18:50

New road markings to be added to improve safety on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav

18:24

Gallery: Tallinn art museum decodes flower power in 17th century art

17:52

Estonian women's curling team just miss out on World Cup stage progress

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo