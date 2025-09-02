New road markings to be added to improve safety on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav

Tartu City Government is set to alter the road markings on Kroonuaia tänav in a bid to improve safety for all those using the street.

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform), the road markings on the newly-renovated one-way street have caused confusion, with some cyclists even riding in the opposite direction as a result.

"The white lines on the edge of the road were made to guide the positioning of cars on the road and to help drivers adhere to the speed limit. We are now adding additional markings so that cyclists no longer ride in the opposite direction on the road," explained Tamm.

Kroonuaia tänav is very important as it serves both city traffic and public transport, including city and long-distance lines. There are several bus stops on this section of the street, and it is also used by many children on their way to school. For this reason, wider sidewalks were built to make it more convenient and safer for pedestrians to walk, and the roadway was made wide enough to allow vehicles to pass by parked cars.

Proposals have been made to the city government to add a cycle lane running in the opposite direction to the rest of the traffic on the one-way street. However, according to Tamm, there is insufficient space to do so.

According to Tamm, it is also not reasonable to create paths that would be used by both cyclists and pedestrians.

"In the case of Kroonuaia tänav, the route towards the Emajõgi River goes downhill, which tends to increase the speed of cyclists and further increases the danger [to pedestrians]," explained Tamm.

