Reconstruction work on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav to impact traffic in June and July

Tartu's Kroomuaia tänav.
Tartu's Kroomuaia tänav. Source: Hendrik Kuusk
Reconstruction work on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav gets underway next Monday (June 2) with the aim of improving the street's pedestrian areas and making it easier and safer for children to get to school. With the works lasting until July 31, traffic in the area will be affected.

In the first phase of the reconstruction works, Kroonuaia tänav will be closed between Tähtvere tänav and Oa tänav. The intersection of Oa and Kroonuaia will remain open to traffic during that period.

Access to Kloostri tänav will be possible via Laia tänav and to Lepiku tänav via Kõrvitsa tänav. During this phase, both Oa tänav and Emajõe tänav will be used for both entering and exiting the Supilinn district by car.

The second phase of the construction is due to begin around Midsummer Day (June 24), when the street will be closed up to the junction with Emajõe tänav.

Bus traffic in the area will also be affected by the works, with diversions in place for lines 6, 13 and 22.

All the latest traffic and public transport information related to Tartu can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

